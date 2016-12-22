Rumour: Manchester United and Arsenal set to go head to head for West Ham's Dimitri Payet

Payet’s top drawer performances have attracted some of the top clubs

West Ham United’s Dimitri Payet has attracted interest from a host of top clubs with his recent performances. Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in roping in the French star in the winter transfer window while Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked.

Payet has been the player in form over the last year and also starred for France in Euro 2016. Last season was his breakthrough season as he went on to score 9 goals and assisted 12 times in 30 Premier League appearances.

This season, though, he has been a bit off colour, scoring twice and assisting 5 times in 15 appearances. However, both Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho reportedly believe that he has what it takes to cut it at a top club.

Also read: Arsenal news: Dimitri Payet says he would 'have a lot of fun' if he joined Arsenal in January

According to a report in the Daily Star, Wenger has been keeping tabs on Payet for quite some time. But Mourinho is keen on the player and will rival his long-time foe in pursuit of the 29-year-old attacking midfielder.

It has been widely reported that the Gunners are considering a move for the Frenchman in January. With the Hammers struggling in the league, Arsenal are willing to offer Payet a way out of east London. However, United are also keen to bring the star player to Old Trafford in the New Year and are keeping a close watch on the situation.

West Ham, themselves, are unwilling to let their main man leave. Slaven Bilic made his intentions clear when he made Payet the highest paid player in the club’s history. Last season, the player had signed a £120,000-a-week contract, thereby extending his stay at the club.

Also read: Transfer Rumour: West Ham will demand Anthony Martial should Manchester United sign Dimitri Payet

Nonetheless, it is understood that United have put an offer of £220,000 a week on the table, a significant increase from what Payet currently earns. It could be enough to lure the midfielder to move to Manchester United.

As reported earlier, the Hammers, on the other hand, have already enquired about a loan move for either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford. Bilic is desperate to solve his side’s goal scoring problems. But Mourinho is unlikely to use either of the two youngsters as a makeshift to land Payet.

A club source told the Daily Star: “The Hammers have no chance of getting these two. Not even one of them.

“Both players have huge roles to play this season and in Jose’s plans going forward. The Hammers might be interested, but they are wasting their time.”