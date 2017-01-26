Rumour: Real Madrid will allow Chelsea target Alvaro Morata to leave for €60m

Morata is unhappy with warming the bench and wants to start games

Alvaro Morata will be allowed to leave Real Madrid for the right price

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are ready to allow wantaway striker Alvaro Morata to leave the club if they receive a bid of at least €60m (£51m). The Spanish striker has been second-choice at the Bernabeu with manager Karim Benzema preferring to start with Karim Benzema.

Morata has made more appearances from the bench than he has started games this season and has still managed to score nine goals across all competitions. On the other hand, Benzema has played more minutes and scored only 10 goals in 2016/17.

According to reports, club president Florentino Perez has had enough with Morata’s attitude and has told him he can leave for the right price. He is said to have told Morata: “If we get €60m you can leave tomorrow.”

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for Morata in the past and, should they submit a bid, Real Madrid could cash in.

In case you didn’t know...

This is Morata’s second stint at Real Madrid following his first stint between 2010 and 2014. After having made the step up from the reserves squad, Morata made 34 appearances in his final season with Los Merengues before Serie A giants Juventus stepped in with a €20m bid.

Real Madrid allowed him to leave but not before inserting a buy-back clause. In hindsight, it was a good move by the Spanish club as Morata succeeded in Italy with the Old Lady and scored 27 goals in two seasons, winning two Serie A titles and leading Juventus to the Champions League final in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Morata is currently Spain’s number one striker now that Diego Costa has failed to perform for La Furia Roja. The 24-year-old scored seven times in 2016 for Spain, even scoring three times in Euro 2016 before Spain were knocked out.

On the other hand, Benzema was not selected in France’s Euro squad and had the summer off. After averaging 25 goals per campaign in the past six seasons, Benzema has seen his scoring rate come down in 2016/17.

Morata has ahd to play second fiddle to Karim Benzema

But Zidane still prefers to go with Benzema up top no matter which formation he employs. Even on the odd occasions when two forwards are deployed up front, it is usually Benzema and Ronaldo while Morata is used as a super sub.

What’s next?

Arsenal may not be in for him now that Arsene Wenger has a number of forwards to choose from. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been in the market for strikers following the unrest concerning Diego Costa’s future at the club.

Costa has been lured by the riches of the Chinese Super League and could move in the summer once the season comes to an end. Conte does not have confidence in Michy Batshuayi and Chelsea may submit a bid for Morata.

The club will try and negotiate a smaller transfer fee considering the fact that Real Madrid signed Morata for €30m. Paying double the fee for a player who is not a regular starter will put clubs off and Perez will be forced to reduce the required fee.

Sportskeeda’s take

Now that Morata is a regular Spain international, he has every right to demand more playing time at the club he grew up in. However, with Benzema in the side, Morata may not get to start until Benzema has a poor run of form. Zidane had mentioned earlier this month that Morata was happy at the club but he may well move on this summer if he is forced to compete with Benzema again next season.