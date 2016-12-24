Ryan Giggs explains how Antonio Conte made him angry at Sir Alex Ferguson

Giggs usually never lost his cool

Ryan Giggs doesn’t seem like the kind of person who loses his cool very often. The former Welsh wizard of Manchester is a Premier League legend and holds the record for most appearances in the league.

He was a terror on the wings and even in the latter stages of his career he would be very valuable to United. They always looked a better side with him. The former assistant coach has been on the receiving end several times when Sir Alex has given his famous ‘hairdryer’ treatment.

But the first time Giggs ever lashed out at the great Scotsman was when he locked horns with Antonio Conte. The Blues’ boss was the captain of Juventus at that time and they faced Manchester United and a young Giggs.

The Welshman revealed in his column in the Daily Telegraph the events that transpired that evening which led to him losing his cool in the dressing room “It should be said that in the absence of any options my attempts to dribble out of midfield that night were at the less successful end of the scale. My argument with Sir Alex ended with me throwing a drink which hit a kit skip and landed at the feet of my boss. I knew exactly what was going to happen.”

Giggs was unable to get the better of Juve’s three-man midfield which consisted of Conte and Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane. All three men are now managers in football and the United great is in awe of Conte’s ability as a leader.

The Italian has led the Blues to an 11-game winning streak during which time they have only conceded twice. Since their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, Conte managed to change Chelsea’s formation and with it, their fortunes.

Giggs is an admirer of Conte’s leadership, something he admitted in his column. “Back then I could tell that Conte was a leader, and a very accomplished player...' he said. I see something of that great Juventus side in his current Chelsea.

“First of all, that Juventus team was built on an excellent defence, and that very aggressive pairing of Paolo Montero and Ciro Ferrara, who are different players to the three whom Conte has at Chelsea but equally effective.”

Chelsea favourites for the title: Mourinho

Chelsea are currently 6 points clear of second-placed Liverpool and play Bournemouth on the 26th. They are now heavy favorites for the title with even former boss Jose Mourinho admitting it’s theirs to lose.

“It's not just the difference in points; it's also the Chelsea philosophy of playing. They score one goal, and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in. They don't care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don't see them losing many points”, he said ahead of their game against Sunderland.

United are currently 4 points behind 4th placed Arsenal and after a slow start to the season are catching up to the top four.