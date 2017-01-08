Scout report: Joao Cancelo - Portugal's marauding right-back

Barcelona line up a deal of 25m euros for the marauding full-back, Joao Cancelo, in a bid to replace Dani Alves.

"In the most recent Portugal squads there are more players from Seixal, like Renato Sanches, André Gomes, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, and in the next years this number will only grow," quoted former Benfica and Portugal striker Nuno Gomes, who now works as a general manager of Benfica’s Seixal Academy.

The Seixal Academy has produced many international players such as Andres Gomes and Renato Sanches since the year 2006. The Benfiquistas remained disheartened not by the transfer of these talents but the way in which they were transferred to the European clubs. Despite having such a strong youth academy, the club have failed to convert their youth players into regular first team players for the club.

The recent European success of Portugal shows the depth that the Portuguese clubs possess. In the past six years, Benfica has involved themselves with 12 high profile deals with big European clubs totalling to a sum of €273 million.

Joao Cancelo, the Valencia right-back, is also a graduate of the Benfica youth academy. The 22-year-old has grabbed the attention of big European clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona, with his impressive display for Los Che. The influence of agent Jorge Mendes means that clubs such as Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are likely destinations for the defender.

Barcelona look like the overwhelming favourites in the race to the signature of the young right back. Robert Fernandez has been seen at the Mestalla scouting the young right back. Barcelona have signed as many as five players from Valencia in the recent past with Paco Alcacer and Andre Gomes being the notable players to make a move to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona has failed at an attempt to replace the marauding right back Dani Alves with the purchase of Aleix Vidal. The Brazilian defender has left a huge gap for the Catalans to fill. Former Valencia coach Gary Neville suggested that the right back has the potential to fill the gap left by Dani Alves. The youngster’s ability to drive forward from the defence adds another source of attack for the team.

Background

Joao Cancelo was born in Barreiro, in the Setubal District on 27 May 1994. He began his career with a local side FC Barreirense in the city of Barreiro, and was then scouted and signed by Benfica at the age of 14.

The defender made his debut for Benfica in a friendly against the Portuguese club Gil Vincente on 28th July 2012. The young Portuguese full-back was touted as a future replacement for the Uruguayan international Maxi Pereira despite being registered with the Benfica B team.

The Portuguese international represented the junior team up until 2013, where his goals were decisive in the victory over Rio Ave FC, which helped them lift the national championship. He made a single appearance for the senior side in the Portuguese League Cup, facing Gil Vincente coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory.

Cancelo went on to make his Primeira Liga debut in a 2-1 against arch rivals Porto before being loaned out to Los Che. Valencia managed to snatch the talent on loan just as they did with Andre Gomes.

Valencia’s quick, attacking style of football aided the growth of Cancelo and the youngster made ten appearances for Los Che during his loan period at the Mestalla.

Cancelo arrived at Mestalla alongside his Benfica teammate Andres Gomes on a year-long loan deal and made his debut in the 3-0 win against Cordoba. He began his season unspectacularly with some decent performances against the likes of Cordoba, Celta, Almeria and Malaga. The youngster managed to turn his season around with an exceptional outing against Rayo Vallecano in the Copa Del Rey.

The defender’s display was enough to convince the Los Che to sign him up for the seasons to come. He is a client of super-agent Jorge Mendes and Valencia owner Peter Lim's association with Mendes’ ensured that several of his clients joined the club on season-long loan deals, with a transfer fee pre-arranged for the following summer aiding Los Che. Cancelo joined the club for a fee of €15m and a six-year contract.

The youngster has made over 50 appearances for the Portuguese giants where he has played at right back and left back. Cancelo told the reporters after making his move to Spain permanent: "I will always carry Benfica in my heart, but now my biggest dream is to continue giving my best for Valencia, growing with the team and repaying the great confidence that the club has shown in me."

Strengths

The 22-year-old right back is a versatile player who can also play further up the field in attack as a winger. Cancelo’s defensive contribution to the Los Che has been immense since his signing. He possesses great energy combined with his excellent dribbling ability.

His ability to cross the ball and play long balls has aided the Los Che in the past few seasons alongside his long-throw which causes a surprise or two for the opposition.

The Portuguese player’s defensive contribution has improved tremendously over the previous few seasons. As per Squawka, Cancelo averages four defensive actions per game. Cancelo does not only possess the ability to play further forward but also fill in at left back.

Weaknesses

Cancelo, just like any another young attack-minded defender, must learn when to venture forward and when to hold position at the back. His pace is not only a problem for the opposition but also an issue for himself as he tends to stay out of position.

He occasionally gives away fouls, although he does not have a bad record. The Portuguese international also tends to be on the receiving end of tackles.

Bottomline

Valencia is no more the European powerhouse that they once were and they would certainly find it difficult to keep hold of the youngster. However, one would feel it will be wise for Cancelo to move to another club as Los Che is under threat of relegation.

His priority would be to improve defensively and get enough game time for him to develop into a complete player. Cancelo has already had a strong start to his international career with three goals in as many matches played.

The talented defender has the potential to live up to his billing and could prove to be worth more than the penny for his future suitors.