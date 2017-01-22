Sergio Ramos criticises Real Madrid fans for not showing enough support towards the team

The captain sent a strong message to the Bernabeu crowd

by Rohit Viswanathan News 22 Jan 2017, 15:24 IST

Ramos was upset with the fans

What’s the story?

Real Madrid earned a hard-fought victory at home against Malaga in La Liga on Saturday with Sergio Ramos scoring both goals to take his tally to 6 goals this season. But the Bernabeu crowd were far from happy with the performance.

The booing began early in the game and got louder every time Cristiano Ronaldo was on the ball. Ramos leapt to the defence of his teammate and slammed the Real Madrid fans for the hostile atmosphere.

Speaking after the game he said, “I've always said that we can never change the Bernabéu. I've spent many years here and like Marcelo said after the Cup game the other day, all of the great players have been whistled here at some point. It's a wake-up call to make the team respond. “

“But it's in the difficult moments that we need them to be behind us, not giving us sh*t and kicking us when we are down. We know how our fans are and we like the way they are. The objective is that we all take this forward together.”

In case you didn’t know...

Sergio Ramos after scoring those two goals is now the second highest scorer in the Real Madrid team. Ronaldo is the only player who has outscored the centre back this season. Ramos has also scored more goals than Neymar this campaign

The heart of the matter

The Bernabeu crowd have had a history of losing patience in games quite frequently. They have been so used to success that anything less than an overwhelming victory will be considered a failure.

Real Madrid earned a very hard fought win yesterday something that proves their ability to win even when they play poorly. Every League title winning team usually have the ability to win games while not playing that well.

Ramos was pointing that out after the game given the supporters were booing despite the team leading 2-0 at one point. Ronaldo especially bore the brunt of the Madrid boo-boys, after missing a host of chances.

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see how the response will be from the fans to this very strong message from the captain. With injuries piling up for Zidane, the team will need the crowd to act like their 11th man to get them through the next few games.

Sportskeeda’s take

Sergio Ramos has a very fair point about the atmosphere at Real Madrid. The fans have not been very supportive of their team when they have needed it the most. When the club spend such huge amounts of money on players they are expected to deliver week in week out.

This isn’t the first time there has been a difference of opinion between fans and players and it won;t be the last.