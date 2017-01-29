Sergio Ramos sends message to Real Madrid supporters after recent slump

Real Madrid have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and the fans aren't happy.

Ramos has not been impressed by the fans’ reactions to Real Madrid’s recent slump

What’s the story?

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has urged the Santiago Bernabeu faithful to support him and his teammates in order to help them win the La Liga this season.

The Spanish capital club are leading the league with 43 points from 18 games, a point ahead of second-placed Sevilla and two points ahead of Barcelona, who lie third. However, the other two clubs have played one game more than the Los Blancos.

"Above all, we want the fans to support us in order to help make us a better team and I'm convinced that together we can win La Liga," Ramos told the Spanish publication Marca.

"It is going to be a tough game against a very difficult opponent who have played very good football this season and are deservedly near the top of the table,” he added, referring to his side’s game against Real Sociedad later tonight.

In case you didn’t know...

In the last decade, Madrid have managed to win the La Liga on three occasions and the last one came during the 2011-12 season, under Jose Mourinho’s guidance. In addition to this, they have added two Copa del Rey titles to their name, which has been their only domestic success during this period.

Barcelona have dominated in Spain, winning the league on six out of the last 10 occasions. Real’s failure to win the league title despite boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema in their squad in the last four seasons has left their fans frustrated.

The heart of the matter

Zinedine Zidane’s side were on a 40-match unbeaten run in all competitions, which came to an end when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla earlier this month. This was followed by a defeat to Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final tie and a draw in the second leg against the same opponent, which led to their elimination from the competition.

The Champions League winners have managed only one win in their last five matches in all competitions, which has not gone down well with their fans. They have expressed their frustration in recent weeks and did not even spare the four-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo.

Ramos, however, wants the supporters to change their behaviour towards him and his teammates in order to help them bounce back from the difficult period, which will only boost their chances of winning the La Liga.

What’s next?

Real Madrid supporters need to listen to the Spain international and get behind the club in order to help them get back to winning ways. They have shown that they have what it takes to win the league, especially with Barcelona slipping up quite often this season.

Zidane’s men take on Real Sociedad next at the Bernabeu following which they travel to their bogey team of late, Celta Vigo.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With a game in hand, Real can take a four-point lead at the top of the table if they win their upcoming fixture against Real Sociedad. This will also put pressure on the other title contenders, Sevilla and Barcelona. Ramos’ plea to the fans makes perfect sense, especially when he has personally helped Real by scoring late goals in key matches to win silverware for his side.