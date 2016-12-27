Transfer Rumour: Sevilla interested in taking Anthony Martial on loan in January

Martial has lost his place in the first-team this year.

by Sumedh Rumours 27 Dec 2016, 18:01 IST

Martial has scored just one goal this season as he feels unsettled at the club with Mourinho at the helm

Manchester United are finally picking up their rhythm as another routine 3-0 victory over Sunderland kept their top-four bid on track. Jose Mourinho is rumoured to be thinking of a major overhaul at the club which involves offloading a number of stars from the current squad.

Frenchman Anthony Martial has not been utilised much by Mourinho, which has left the attacker frustrated, and led to interest from Spanish club Sevilla, who are the latest team to reportedly be interested in the former Monaco attacker and wants him on loan in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Martial has been criticised this season for his performances under Jose Mourinho which has seen him make only seven league starts this season. He has also started on the left wing this season to accommodate Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play as the lone striker, who has done tremendously well for the Red Devils. Sevilla Sporting director, Monchi has been monitoring the Frenchman's situation at Old Trafford and has been in contact with his agent since the past month.

Sevilla believe that Martial could bolster their attacking options to challenge for a top three spot in La Liga and also compete in the final 16 of the Champions League. Martial who has scored just one goal this season will get regular playing time under Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla. Along with Sevilla, West Ham are also interested in taking the 21-year-old on loan to ease Slaven Bilic's attacking worries.

But manager Mourinho wants the youngster to stay put at the club and fight for a starting berth, a thought which is echoed by France national team manager, Didier Deschamps.

Martial had made a huge impression under Louis van Gaal last season but has lost his place in the team to the likes of Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata.

Sevilla have targeted Premier League stars in the past who have gone on to do well for the reigning Europa League winners. Manchester City’s Samir Nasri joined them on-loan in the summer and has rejuvenated himself under Sampaoli, just like Steven N'Zonzi, who previously played for Stoke City.