Transfer Rumour: Shakira wants Gerard Pique to quit Barcelona

Gerard Pique's girlfriend Shakira believes that it would be in the best interest of both of them to move to London.

Pique has been at the receiving end of jeers from opposition fans

What’s the story?

Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that Gerard Pique might make a move away from Barcelona despite being one of the most loved players at the club. The website alleges that it is his girlfriend Shakira who has been wanting a move to London for the Barcelona defender and herself.

Pique, who has been extremely vocal regarding the politics surrounding the state of Catalonia, has become a villain for most Spanish fans and has been jeered by opposition fans. Real Madrid supporters, in particular, have lashed out at him and it seems that the defender is growing increasingly frustrated with such treatment in Spain.

In case you didn’t know...

The Spaniard was a Manchester United player and spent four seasons at the club. The centre-back wasn’t a starter at the club but spent a lot of his early years in England under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The player left United in the summer of 2008 and signed a contract with hometown club Barcelona. The defender has had quite a roller-coaster journey with the club, where he has not only developed as a player but has been part of one of the greatest teams of all-time.

The heart of the matter

Pique, who had recently revealed that he would be retiring from international football after the 2018 Russia World Cup, also said that he was tired of all the flak that he has received from Spanish supporters. This came after the defender cut off his sleeves in a football match against Albania which drew the ire of Spanish supporters who claimed that he was being disrespectful.

His partner, Shakira, has been badgering him for a move to London as she believes that the negative press is having an impact on both their careers.

What’s next?

If the player does decide to move to London, the destination will surely be Arsenal or Chelsea as they’re the only two clubs who could afford him. Pique’s long time friend and compatriot Cesc Fabregas will surely try his best to convince manager Antonio Conte to bring the player to Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas could influence the Italian to buy Pique as a replacement for John Terry, who is expected to leave the club at the end of this season.

Sportskeeda’s take

The transfer looks extremely unlikely considering the fact that Pique is one of the Blaugrana’s biggest players. The defender would also not be a cheap proposition and both Chelsea and Arsenal currently have a solid backline that they would not be interested in altering.

We will have to wait for new developments to see if a move is really on the cards.