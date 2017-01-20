Sheffield FC & Classic Football Shirts launch shirt partnership

Sheffield FC and Classic Football Shirts announce an exciting multi-year partnership.

by Press Release News 20 Jan 2017, 10:55 IST

(17 January 2016, SHEFFIELD) The World’s First Football Club, Sheffield FC and Classic Football Shirts are delighted to announce an exciting multi-year partnership which will see Classic Football Shirts feature as main shirt sponsor of the club alongside selling Sheffield FC shirts, merchandise and memberships on their website.

The new shirt, which was first officially revealed at Sheffield FC’s game vs. Gresley FC, is the first time that a first team jersey has been available online this season. The first of many projects with Classic Football Shirts, the partnership is designed to take Sheffield FC products to the club’s fans from across the world.

As a leading online retailer for original football shirts, there was a clear connection with the ultimate heritage football club leaving Sheffield FC Chairman Richard Tims to state: “We are delighted to announce Classic Football Shirts as a partner of Sheffield FC. Their strong online presence is perfect for taking Sheffield FC shirts and gifts to fans from all across the world. We are looking forward to growing the Sheffield FC story with the team and putting smiles on the faces of football fans everywhere”.

Danny Taylor from Classic Football Shirts stated: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Sheffield FC and we look forward to supporting them on their exciting journey and help propel the Sheffield FC story to our global audience. History, heritage and authenticity are core values which make Classic Football Shirts unique so working with The World’s oldest football club is the perfect partnership”.

About Sheffield FC: Established in 1857, Sheffield FC is proud of its place in history as the First and Oldest Football Club in the World. The football club has a unique history and a remarkable international brand identity, which celebrates the history of the game and the birthplace of association football. Sheffield FC is the proud owner of a FIFA Centennial Order of Merit, one of only two clubs in the world to ever be bestowed with this award for its services to the ‘beautiful game’: these clubs are Real Madrid and Sheffield FC. The Club has been built and operates around three central pillars: Integrity - in everything the club does, Respect - the founding principles of the game and Community - open to everyone - all races, ages and abilities.

About Classic Football Shirts: Classic Football Shirts has the World’s biggest collection of original football shirts. Enabling football fans the opportunity to buy rare and collectable classic football shirts from their favourite teams from all around the world. Stocking the leading brands including Adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics, Kappa, Lotto and Joma to name just a few. Starting from the 1970’s right through to this season's collection. The range consists of new products with the tags on, rare player issue kits and pre-owned classic shirts from the past. The shirts are complemented with a large stock of shorts, socks, training kit, bench jackets and football boots.