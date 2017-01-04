Shrouded by Red Mist - A look at Mike Dean's sending offs this season

Mike Dean has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. He has awarded 5 red cards so far this season. We take a look at them all.

Dean sent off Feghouli against Manchester United

Manchester United’s first victory of 2017 came against West Ham United and it was under slightly controversial circumstances as the Hammers had to play with 10 men for the majority of the game. In as early as the 15th minute, Feghouli overran the ball slightly and collided with Phil Jones who reached the ball first.

This resulted in Mike Dean brandishing a straight red card to the Algerian and United managed to capitalise with their extra man in the end.

Mike Dean has been notorious for handing out red cards; the one dished out to Feghouli was his 5th of the season. He also has a staggering 76 yellow cards to his name and has awarded 10 spot kicks so far, Over the years, he has come under criticism for his extremely officious style and pundits have no kind words for him.

"Disgracefully wrong," said former Sunderland player Niall Quinn. "I think he's guessed and assumed he's studded him there. I try hard to understand the referee's job. But he wants to run the show and I want to call him on this and say it's rank bad refereeing."

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith had this to say: "He never gives players the benefit of the doubt. He's got a track record for it. You don't want to say it but it's like he wants to be the centre of attention.

It is agreed by football fans and pundits that Mike Dean has some eccentricities that warrant criticism and cause controversy. While it is nearly impossible to analyse all the yellow cards he has given out thus far, his 5 red cards warrant further scrutiny.

Adnan Januzaj

Tottenham vs Sunderland (1-0)

Date – 18th September 2016

Adnan Januzaj was a frustrated figure and the Manchester United loanee picked up his second yellow card for a challenge that could have warranted a red on its own in the eyes of some referees.

Having being booked in the 81st minute for dissent, his stud-first challenge in the 90th minute deserved nothing but a sending off. It would be unfair to point the finger at Mike Dean for this incident. The booking came very late and did not affect the outcome or dynamic of the match in any way.

Januzaj had to depart in the dying embers of the game

Steven Pienaar

Bournemouth vs Sunderland (1-2)

Date – 5th November 2016

Steven Pienaar was at the receiving end this time, another Sunderland player to bite the dust because of by Mike Dean. His first yellow card came in the 41st minute as he tripped Wilshere; who was heading towards the flank anyway. It was a soft yellow card. The second one was slightly more unfortunate and it came in the 59th minute when Pienaar got the ball but went over it and clashed stud-first with Stanislas.

There was no malice and the ball was certainly played; but a by-the-book man, Mr. Dean deemed it a second yellow. The red card broke Sunderland’s momentum but a penalty was awarded to them and Defoe converted it to make sure Sunderland grabbed 3 points.

Winston Reid

Tottenham vs West Ham (3-2)

Date – 19th November 2016

It would not be fair to start this one without calling out Winston Reid for being absolutely crazy to get 2 yellows in the space of 4 minutes and that too in stoppage time of the second half. West Ham led the game until the 88th minute but capitulated in the end. Kane got the equaliser in the 89th minute and converted a spot kick in the 91st and spurred Spurs towards victory. Both of Reid’s bookings were pretty straight forward.

His first booking came when he came charging in on Son and got played like a fiddle and conceded a needless free kick at the halfway line. His second booking was also pretty straight forward as he got his elbow involved in an aerial duel with Harry Kane and off went the New Zealand skipper!

Nathan Redmond

Southhampton vs Tottenham (1-4)

Date – 28th December 2016

As far as scorelines go, this one looks like a drubbing yet it was in the 87th and 89th minute that Tottenham scored their last two goals. Southampton made a flying start to the game, scoring in the 2nd minute. Tottenham were back level in the 19th minute though and scored once more in the 52nd to lead. Nathan Redmond saw a straight red in the 57th minute for what Mike Dean deemed to be a deliberate attempt to stop a goal scoring opportunity.

With the luxury of replays, one might say that Redmond had only lost his footing (though there was contact and the ball was not played) and also the possibility that the contact had occurred outside the box (as far as awarding the penalty was concerned) and that a red card was too harsh. Kane ended up wasting the spot kick but Tottenham ended up winning the game handsomely.

Kane consoles Redmond whose arguments go in vain

Sofiane Feghouli

West Ham vs Manchester United (0-2)

Date – 2nd January 2016

This is the most recent of the red cards and Sofiane Feghouli was at the receiving end. Phil Jones has been called out for his reaction as well with many people claiming that it was his reaction that got West Ham reduced to 10 men.

It was this sending off that triggered plenty of negative responses towards Mike Dean and he was chastised for poor refereeing. West Ham Manager Bilic felt extremely hard done by and felt that it was Jones who deserved to be sent off more than Feghouli.

"It was so early. I wouldn't say it killed us, but it had a major impact on the game. I was very surprised [it was a red card]. To be fair I wouldn't have been happy with a yellow,” said the West Ham manager after the game.

There you have it then. Mike Dean and his 5 red cards; and there are surely more to come. We would like to know what you make of Mike Dean and his decisions? Let us know in the survey below.