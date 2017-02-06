Sir Alex Ferguson's double-winning Manchester United squad - Where are they now?

These are all the players that won a double with Manchester United. How many of them do you still remember?

One of Manchester United’s greatest ever keepers

Today, Manchester United is far from the best team in the Premier League, let alone the whole of Europe, but do you remember the times when the Red Devils dominated the game? Yes, I am referring to the Sir Alex Ferguson era, a time which saw Manchester United win multiple trophies, both domestic and European.

One of the more recent triumphs towards the end of Sir Alex’s era was the European double, which they won in the 2007/08 season. While we all know that the legendary manager is no more affiliated with the game, what about the players who were once champions?

Cristiano Ronaldo has obviously had it the best, going on to become one of the world’s best players, but where are players like Nani and Wes Brown? In our latest of the ‘Where are they now series?’, we bring to you where Sir Alex’s double-winning Manchester United squad are.

Edwin van der Sar

The first choice keeper of the team for years, van der Sar retired at Manchester United in 2011. After hanging up his gloves, he took up behind-the-scenes roles and now is the general director at his first senior club – Ajax.

He also came out of retirement in 2016 to play one final game for his youth club (VV Noordwijk), in which he saved a penalty in a 1-1 draw.

Gary Neville

Neville hardly featured for United that season

Neville missed most of the season due to injury, but was still part of the squad, and even made a 9-minute cameo appearance in a UEFA Champions League (UCL) game against AS Roma. The former Red Devils captain was a one-club player, and retired in 2011. He went on to become a football pundit and has worked as a commentator for Sky Sports.

Neville also opened a hospitality company with long-term teammate Ryan Giggs, and GG Hospitality now owns quite a few football themed cafes and a hotel named Hotel Football. The Englishman also writes a weekly full-page column for ‘The Sunday Times of Malta’. He even had a short stint as a manager, taking over the role of England’s assistant coach in 2012.

Neville signed on as Valencia’s first team manager in 2015, but failure to perform led to his sacking less than a year later. Further, he, along with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and Phil Neville decided to purchase the club Salford FC, and are co-owners of the club which achieved promotion into The Football League in 2015.

Even today, Gary Neville has managed to remain relevant in the football world and intends to grow his company, GG Hospitality.