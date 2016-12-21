SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 17

Raheem Sterling scored a sublime winger’s goal to complete Manchester City’s comeback against Arsenal.

The festive period is well and truly underway in English football as fixtures come in thick and fast. Gameweek 17 saw 23 goals being scored and while the tally is lesser than the previous two gameweeks, there still have been impressive performances with the highlight being champions Leicester City’s spirited second-half comeback with 10-men against Stoke City.

The last three gameweeks has seen Alexis Sanchez rule the power rankings and whether he has been dislodged in this gameweek needs to be found out.

Further, a few players have improved upon their ranking in their quest to reach the top.

The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them or creating them, as this is the ranking of attackers.

When players have a similar number of goals and assists, the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position

Let’s first take a look at the watch-list for this gameweek.

Watch-list

Mesut Ozil

Gameweek 16 ranking – 9th

The German wizard has seen a dip in form in the past two games and coincidentally Arsenal have lost both the games. Ozil went missing after Manchester City took the lead in a performance similar to the one against Everton. Arsene Wenger will be hoping for a quick return to form to boost their title bid.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 attackers for this gameweek.

#10 David Silva

David Silva (left) competing for the ball with Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil (right).

Gameweek 16 Ranking – N/A

Match performance – one assist and picking up of form

Nicknamed “Merlin” at Manchester City, David Silva is finally turning on the screws in the last few games. He was part of City’s resurgence in the second-half as the Citizens won a game after trailing at half-time in four years.

Silva was the architect of the equalising goal as he lobbed a delightful ball for Leroy Sane to pounce upon and score. This goal at the beginning of the second-half set the tempo for City. The consistent performances see Silva enter the top 10 for the first time.