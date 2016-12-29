SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 18

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the PL after the completion of Gameweek 18.

Saketh Ayyagari

Dele Alli celebrates after equalizing for Spurs against Southampton

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the EPL. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to find out the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them or creating them, as this is a ranking for attackers.

When players have a similar number of goals and assists, the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

Firstly, the previous gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for gameweek 17 saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic win the poll with over 50% of the votes. His brace against West Bromwich Albion was enough to win the voters over.

Now, coming to gameweek 18, the post-Christmas Boxing Day fixtures took place with the top six teams registering victories as the busy festive period kicks off. Alexis Sanchez has maintained his grip on the top spot for the last four gameweeks and it has to be seen whether he has been toppled.

Let’s first take a look at the watch-list for the week.

Watchlist

Dele Alli

Gameweek 17 ranking – N/A

The Tottenham youngster has seen an upturn in form in recent gameweeks and has played a crucial role in back-to-back comeback wins for Tottenham against Burnley and Southampton. The Englishman bagged a couple of goals against Saints, a well-placed header and a well-finished goal.

Raheem Sterling

Gameweek 17 ranking – N/A

Another English youngster makes the watch-list with a terrific performance for Manchester City against Hull City. Sterling won the penalty that broke the deadlock in the second-half before rounding off the win when his pass across goal was bundled in by Hull defender Curtis Davies.

Chris Brunt

Gameweek 17 ranking – 8th

Another performance missing in end-product for Brunt and another loss for West Brom as well. This further results in Brunt missing out on a top ten spot in the power rankings.

Now, let’s take a look at the top 10 attackers in the PL after gameweek 18.

#10 Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil’s slump in form ended with an assist for Arsenal’s winner against West Brom

Gameweek 17 ranking – Watch-list

Match performance – one assist and a much-needed one

Mesut Ozil has gone missing in Arsenal’s last two losses against Everton and Manchester City. In the match against West Brom, the match was heading out to a goalless draw before Ozil lofted a good ball into the box for Olivier Giroud to head home and clinch the win for Arsenal.

In a week that saw the remaining teams in the top six win, it was important for Arsenal to do the same. Ozil stepped up when needed and also shook off the bad form of the previous two gameweeks with it.