SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 19

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League at the halfway mark on completion of Gameweek 19.

02 Jan 2017

Olivier Giroud (centre) scored an outrageous scorpion kick against Crystal Palace.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to find out the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them or creating them, as this is a ranking for attackers.

When players have a similar number of goals and assists, the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a good guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, which in turn implies they fetch the highest points.

Firstly, the previous gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for gameweek 18 was won once again by Zlatan Ibrahimovic by a landslide 77% of the votes. His terrific performance of one goal and two assists against Sunderland sealed the deal.

Now, coming to gameweek 19, the busy festive fixtures continue as we approach the half-way mark of this season. Alexis Sanchez’s reign at the top was ended by Zlatan last week. So, it has to be seen whether there has been another change at the top. Further, there have been a number of impressive performances causing quite a shift in the hierarchy this gameweek.

Let us first take a look at the watch-list for this week.

Watch-list

Willian

Gameweek 18 ranking – N/A

The Brazilian makes the watch-list for the first time with a fine brace for Chelsea against Stoke, putting the Blues ahead twice. The first goal was well-taken from Eden Hazard’s lay-off and the second one was a thumping finish into the roof of the net.

Mesut Ozil

Gameweek 18 ranking – 10th

The Arsenal creator-in-chief missed his side’s home clash against Crystal Palace due to an illness and this sees him drop out of the top ten into the watch-list.

David Silva

Gameweek 18 ranking – 9th

Silva was Manchester City’s lone shining light in their loss to Liverpool. However, he failed to make any notable contribution and drops out of the top ten.

Divock Origi

Gameweek 18 ranking – 6th

The 21-year old Belgian was dropped to the bench in a tactical move by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. He came on as a substitute in the second-half and did well for Liverpool to hold on to the lead but a lack of definitive impact moves him out of the top ten.

Now, let’s find out the top 10 attackers in the PL after this gameweek.

#10 Andre Gray

Andre Gray scored the first ever hat-trick for Burnley in the Premier League.

Gameweek 18 ranking – N/A

Match performance – a record hat-trick and the match ball

Andre Gray scored the first ever hat-trick for Burnley in the Premier League and in the process made his way into the power rankings for the first time. The Burnley no.7 latched onto a mishit John O’Shea header to run away and score his first goal. For his second, he showed good composure to brush aside Papy Djilobodji, who impeded him and raced past the keeper to coolly slot home for the second.

Gray then completed the hat-trick when Ashley Barnes set him up and entered Burnley’s record books in the process. His terrific performance allows for the entry into the power rankings and he needs to maintain consistency if he needs to have a longer stay.