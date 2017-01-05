SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 20

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League after the completion of Gameweek 20.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 14:27 IST

Tottenham’s Dele Alli continued his stunning form against Chelsea in the London derby

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to find out the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them or creating them.

When players have a similar number of goals and assists, the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, which in turn implies they fetch the highest points.

Firstly, the previous gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for gameweek 19 was claimed by Harry Kane who secured 30% of the votes. He scored a brace and picked up an assist against Watford in a welcome return to form.

Now, coming to gameweek 20, the busy festive fixtures concluded as the second-half of the season got underway. The battle between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez for top spot continues this week. Meanwhile, we see which attackers are pushing the top two and who has made their first entry into the rankings.

Let’s first take a look at the watch-list for the gameweek.

Watchlist

Olivier Giroud

Gameweek 19 ranking – N/A

The Arsenal forward followed up his previous gameweek’s wonder strike by being at the heart of his side’s comeback from 3-0 down to pick up a point against Bournemouth. The Frenchman set up two goals and scored the equalising goal and this brings him into the watch-list for the first time.

Jermain Defoe

Gameweek 19 ranking – N/A

Defoe was pivotal for Sunderland to stay up last season and has been the main man once again for the Black Cats this season. He scored a couple of penalties against 2nd placed Liverpool to secure a valuable point for Sunderland in their battle against relegation. His consistent performances see him enter the watch-list.

Chris Brunt

Gameweek 19 ranking – N/A

The West Brom player makes a re-entry into the watch-list with a fine header from a corner against Hull. Normally, known for his quality with his left foot, Brunt’s header helps him sneak a place onto the list.

Andre Gray

Gameweek 19 ranking – 10th

Andre Gray failed to bag a goal/assist in Burnley’s clash with Manchester City and he drops out of the top ten because of that. He needs to be more consistent to stake a more regular place in the top ten.

Now, let’s delve into the top 10 attackers in the Premier League for Gameweek 20.

#10 Diego Costa

Diego Costa (left) had a tough game against Tottenham in the London derby

Gameweek 19 ranking – 8

Match performance – no goal/assist and end of Chelsea’s winning streak

The league’s leading goalscorer had a game to forget against Tottenham as Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak came to an end in North London. Costa was stifled by Spurs’ three-man defence in an adept manner while Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele prevented the Spaniard from having a moment’s time on the ball.

Nevertheless, he worked hard throughout the match and tried his best to make things happen. The blank drops him to the edge of the top ten this gameweek and he will be hoping to bounce back in the upcoming matches.