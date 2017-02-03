SK Power Ranking: Top 10 EPL attackers - Gameweek 23

We take a look at the top 10 attackers in the Premier League after the completion of Gameweek 23.

Gabriel Jesus became the first Manchester City player to score and assist on debut in the PL.

Welcome to the Sportskeeda Power Ranking of attackers in the Premier League. The ranking is done after every gameweek on a cumulative basis to decipher the final top 10 come May. The main criteria for ranking the players is their contribution to goals, either by scoring them, or creating them which includes deflections and penalties won as well.

When two or more players are involved in an equal number of goals, the type of assist (direct or deflected), the importance of the goal/assist, the consistency in performances and the minutes per goal/assist is considered to rank them.

So, a player scoring/assisting in three consecutive games will have a higher ranking than a player picking the same number of goals/assists in one game and drawing blanks in the rest. Similarly, a player scoring winning goals, having better minutes per goal/assist will occupy a higher position.

The power rankings further act as a guide for players of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) because the list consists of the most consistent players, as well as relevant statistics for fantasy managers to act upon.

Firstly, the previous Gameweek’s poll on the best attacker for Gameweek 22 had the first-ever close fight in as Fernando Llorente edged Roberto Firmino by 1% to win with 40% of the votes. He scored twice in the second-half to help Swansea’s eventual victory. You can vote for this week’s best attacker at the end of the article.

Gameweek 23 strengthened Chelsea’s lead at the top as Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool dropped points. Meanwhile, the relegation battle intensified as Leicester City and Middlesbrough start to look over their shoulders.

This was an off gameweek for the league’s top attackers while there are changes in the lower half of the rankings.

Let us first take a look at the watchlist for the gameweek.

Watchlist

Diego Costa

Gameweek 22 ranking – 10th

The Chelsea striker had a tough night at Liverpool but did well to win a debatable penalty with the scores level at 1-1. However, he failed to convert the spot-kick as Simon Mignolet guessed right way to deny Costa and push him into the watchlist.

Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gameweek 22 ranking – N/A

The Iceland international has hit a good run of form recently which is definitely helping Swansea’s fight against relegation as they currently sit in 17th place. He delivered a superb corner for Alfie Mawson to head home in the first-half before finishing off a counter-attack when teed up by new January signing Luciano Narsingh to seal the victory against Southampton.

Peter Crouch

Gameweek 22 ranking – N/A

Peter Crouch has been in decent form lately and the former Liverpool striker hit a major landmark of 100 Premier League goals against Everton. In doing so, he became the oldest player in the history of the Premier League to achieve the feat at 36 years of age and 26th overall.

Now let’s find out the top ten attackers after Gameweek 23.

#10 Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud was replaced at half-time as Arsenal chased a two-goal lead

Gameweek 22 ranking – 9th

Match performance – no goal/assist and replaced at half-time

Olivier Giroud’s terrific goalscoring run came to a halt the previous gameweek and he was removed at half-time in this gameweek after Arsenal fell two goals behind before half-time against Watford.

The loss of form brings the Frenchman to the fringes of the power ranking and he needs to step up the upcoming gameweek if he needs to hold on to his place in the top ten.

Fantasy Tip – Olivier Giroud’s current form and upcoming fixtures that involve trips to Chelsea and Liverpool in the next 3, point to Giroud not being a good option for the forward line.