Sony Norde wants to win the I-League as well as the AFC Cup this season with Mohun Bagan

Norde is expected to be on the bench for Mohun Bagan's clash against Minerva in the I-League.

Sony Norde puts pen to paper on a new deal

What’s the story?

Mohun Bagan’s talismanic forward Sony Norde has set the bar of expectation even higher this season, claiming that he will not be satisfied with winning just the I-League this season. The Haiti international appetite for success seems to have grown even further as he stated his desire of winning the continental competition – the AFC Cup.

“I have two targets this season and that is to win the AFC Cup and I-League. My target will be to win both trophies for Mohun Bagan,” said Norde to reporters at the IFA office in Kolkata where he finally put pen to paper.

In case you didn’t know...

Current I-League champions Bengaluru FC scripted history last season when they became the first Indian side to reach the final of the AFC Cup. Whilst Mohun Bagan finished a couple of points behind the champions, in the league table, they have had the better of the encounters whenever the two teams have clashed in the I-League in the past couple of seasons with Mohun Bagan winning three of their last four duels.

And upon seeing Bengaluru going to the final of the competition, Norde had expressed sadness at missing out on a “golden opportunity” for Bagan. The Mariners, who had also qualified for the competition were eliminated in the Round of 16 stage by a Tampines Rovers team that they had beaten in the first round of the AFC Champions League.

Norde, though seems intent on making things right for the Mariners this time around.

The heart of the matter...

Mohun Bagan have enjoyed a sort of reneissance in the last two years which has coincided with the arrival of the Haitian. After struggling to stay relevant in the early years of the I-League, the club has seen the good time come back with Sanjoy Sen at the helm and Sony Norde as the mainstay of the team.

After going without a trophy for a number of years, the Mariner won the I-League in the 2014/15 season and followed that up with a triumph in the Federation Cup last year. Last season, in fact, also saw them become the first Indian club to make the second round of the AFC Champions League.

Sony Norde has been at the heart of all the success and that has led to interest from other I-League clubs as well, which Norde acknowledged at time of signing for the Mariners.

However, he felt happy to sign for Mohun Bagan once again in amongst interest from their arch-rivals East Bengal.

What next?

Mohun Bagan have fared well even without Sony Norde in their line-up for the first two games of the I-League. With six points from two games, they currently lie in second spot with only goal difference separating them and Bengaluru FC.

However, the Mariners are set to receive a boost as Norde is expected to play a bit part in their next encounter against I-League debutants Minerva Punjab.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s heartening to see the foreign players taking an interest in not only silverware at the national level but also in continental tournaments. The Indian footballing scene has received a shot in the arm with the results in 2016 and with people aiming even higher, we can only hope that there will be better days ahead for the game in the country.