Sony Six to broadcast RFYS Football National finals Live

The finals have been scheduled on 7th January at Cooperage Ground.

by Press Release News 05 Jan 2017, 22:28 IST

Reliance Foundation Youth Sports have roped in Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) to live broadcast the RFYS National Football Championship finals scheduled on 7th January 2017 here in Mumbai.

Schools, student athletes, parents and scouts will be able to watch the finals on SPN’s premier sports channels’ Sony Six and Sony Six HD starting 12 noon as Father Agnel School & Jr College will take on Govt. Higher Sec. School, Panampali Nagar-Kochi in the Senior Boys final.

This will be followed by live broadcast of College Boys final between Nirmala College-Kochi against Charuchandra College-Kolkata from 2:30 pm.

In addition, all the matches will be stream real-time on multiple digital platforms like www.rfyouthsports.com, Sony Liv and Jio TV

Launched in July 2016 by the Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder & Chairperson Reliance Foundation, the RFYS Football Competition attracted over 1900 educational institutes fielding 2500 teams in four categories to compete in the eight City Legs.

The City Leg winners of in each category qualified for the RFYS National Leg currently underway at Mumbai from 30th December 2016, with finals scheduled on 7th January at Cooperage Ground.

Telecast Schedule

Live on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD

7 th January (Cooperage Ground – Mumbai)

12:10 pm IST: Sr Boys (Final): Fr Angel Multipurpose School & Jr College Vs Govt Higher Sr Secondary School, Panampali Nagar-Kochi

02:30 pm IST: College Boys (Final): Nirmala College-Kochi vs Charuchandra College-Kolkata