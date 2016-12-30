Sportskeeda Football Awards 2016: 10 best footballers of the year 2016

The 10 best footballers of the year 2016. Part I - #10 to #6.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 20:17 IST

El Nino Maravilla – truly ‘The Boy Wonder’

We are on the cusp of 2017 and with that it is time to look back and reflect on what has been a scintillating year of football filled with many unforgettable moments and some heartbreaking ones.

From Leicester City’s more than a fairytale story of winning their first ever Premier League trophy to Portugal lifting their maiden European Championship, we have seen it all. But on the other hand, like every year, life and football is not always fair and the same was evident in the Chapecoense disaster.

However, no year is complete without some mind-blowing performances from individuals who make the difference in helping their team reach the pinnacle or in doing what is usually perceived as impossible.

We bring to you the 10 footballers that stood out in a year filled with some absolutely incredible individual performances.

Note: As this is part 1 of the list, we will be covering from #10 to #6

#10 Alexis Sanchez

El Nino Maravilla – as he is known in Chile – truly has lived up to his nickname of being ‘the boy wonder’. The diminutive forward was instrumental in helping Chile win their maiden International trophy last year, when they beat Argentina in the final to win Copa America 2015.

This year, Alexis Sanchez went one step further and played a starring role in helping Chile win their second international tournament on a trot – the Copa America Centenario, where – once again – they got the better of La Albiceleste in the final. For his exploits in Chile’s triumph, the Arsenal striker was awarded the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the best player of the tournament.

Not only that, on an individual level this year has been sensational for the 27-year-old as he racked up 27 goals and a further 20 assists for club and country in the calendar year – a feat bettered by only a handful of individuals.

He is currently the second highest scorer in the Premier League and will probably only rest after he helps Arsene Wenger end his Premier League trophy drought. However, that is a long shot as things stand right now but this is football and miracles do happen.