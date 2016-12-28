Sportskeeda's Indian Sportsperson of the Year – No. 15 to No. 6

Indian athletes have excelled at a multitude of events this year

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 22:01 IST

Pankaj Advani won his 12th World Billiards Championship

2016 has been a good year for India when it comes to sports. Although the performance at the Olympics in Rio was not up to the mark, Indian athletes found success in the Paralympic Games in 2016. They excelled in all sports including cricket, football, badminton, tennis, hockey, kabaddi, and many others.

There were many hardships on the way but the athletes were able to overcome all the obstacles they faced. They persevered until they achieved success and it is this effort that needs to be lauded.

We, at Sportskeeda, have attempted to compile a list of India’s top 25 standout performers from the 2016 sporting season, culminating in the crowning of Sportskeeda’s Indian Sportsperson of the Year 2016.

#15 Pankaj Advani

Indian cueist Pankaj Advani has had a memorable year. Although the sport does not earn much recognition, Advani has strived to make his country proud. His performances throughout the year speak for themselves.

Advani started off the year by winning the bronze medal at the 2016 Asian Snooker Championship in Qatar. He then emerged as the winner of the Asian 6 Red Snooker title in Abu Dhabi. With this, he set a new record by becoming the first player to hold both the world and continental championships in 6 Red snooker at the same time.

He then claimed the bronze medal at the 2016 Six-Red World Championships along with Stephen Maguire of Scotland. The 31-year-old ace followed this up with another bronze medal at the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha.

Advani ended the year in sublime form claiming his 12th World Billiards Championship (150-up format). This was his 16th overall world title in cue sports, a remarkable achievement that shows his dominance in the sport. Advani is 15th on our list.