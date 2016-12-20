Sportskeeda's take on the transfer rumours of 19th December, 2016

Verratti looks set to join Antonio Conte’s Chelsea team in January

With the Premier League heading into a mini break before the festive period, we take an in-depth look at some of the best transfer news and rumours from the last 24 hours. Today’s roundup features Marco Verratti’s move to Chelsea, Arsenal’s hunt for a new keeper and Ivan Rakitic’s controversial move to Manchester City.

Marco Verratti to Chelsea

Chelsea were given a major boost in Marco Verratti’s chase after the Italian international openly admitted his interest in signing for a Premier League side and expressed his admiration for Antonio Conte. Verratti has seen very little game time at PSG this season, and the 24-year-old midfielder is widely tipped to make a move in January.

Experts say – According to L’Equipe, Verratti has already discussed a potential move to Chelsea with Antonio Conte and expects a bid from the Blues in January. Despite playing well in recent weeks, Sky Sports understands that Cesc Fabregas will quit Stamford Bridge in January as Chelsea are certain to sign marquee midfielder in January.

SK’s take – Antonio Conte is still not convinced with Nemanja Matic as N’Golo Kante’s ideal partner in midfielder which has opened the door for Verratti’s rumoured move to the London club. Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City could outbid Chelsea for Verratti’s signature, however, Conte’s presence could see Chelsea get their number one transfer target in January.

Chances of this transfer happening – 7.5/10

Guillaume Hubert to Arsenal

According to a report from Belgian news outlet HLN.be, Arsenal are continuing to monitor Standard Liege goalkeeper Guillaume Hubert, and scouts watched him for the sixth time this season when his side faced Genk.

Experts say – Arsene Wenger is desperate to bring a new keeper who can challenge Petr Cech for a place in the starting XI. David Ospina seems certain to quit Emirates in January or next summer making room for Hubert or a young keeper to join the club.

SK’s take – Guillaume Hubert has already played 33 matches for Standard Liege and at the age of 22, and is regarded as one of the best young keepers in European football. Petr Cech is in the fag end of his career and it is about time the Gunners start to plan for the future. Arsenal’s continuous interest in Hubert is also down to the fact that the keeper has just 6 months in his contract and Gunners can agree to a pre-contract in January before signing him on a free transfer next summer.

Chances of this transfer happening – 6/10

Ivan Rakitic to Manchester City

Rakitic has previously spoken about his admiration of Pep Guardiola

According to reports from Don Balon, Ian Rakitic has sparked a transfer battle between Barcelona and Manchester City after expressing his interest of playing under Pep Guardiola. Rakitic was expected to sign a new deal with Barcelona but those talks have been put on hold as Rakitc wants a similar pay package to Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Experts say - According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is still fuming at comments made by Rakitic and wants to address the issue before January transfer window. The news is expected to put Premier League heavyweights on red alert as they plot their January transfer strategies.

SK’s take – Although Rakitic would add value to any team he plays for, Manchester City already have the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Raheem Sterling to play in the advanced role and signing Rakitic would only complicate matters for Pep Guardiola. Manchester City are also eying a move for Steven N’Zonzi or a combative midfielder to replace Ilkay Gundogan, who has been ruled out for rest of the season.

Chances of this transfer happening – 4/10