Sportskeeda's take on the transfer rumours of 22nd December, 2016

Draxler has almost completed his move to PSG

With January transfer window just a week away from opening, we take an in-depth look at some of the best transfer news and rumours from the last 24 hours. Today’s round-up features Julian Draxler’s move to PSG while Morgan Schneiderlin appears to be joining a Premier League team and it’s not Everton. Toni Kroos, however, is the biggest story of the day with Juventus ready to make a move for the German international.

Julian Draxler to PSG

Julian Draxler is close to joining Ligue 1 side PSG in a reported €35million deal, according to L’equipe. The German international was linked with a shock move to Liverpool in the last 24 hours, however, it does appear that PSG have agreed a deal with Draxler and Wolfsburg and the deal is expected to be made official in the next few days. Draxler was banned from Wolfsburg's squad after expressing his disgust at not being allowed to join a new club last summer.

Experts say - French media have tipped Draxler to join PSG in January and be drafted straight into the starting XI. The likes of Hatem Ben Arfa and Javier Pastore have failed to perform this season which has forced PSG to target an attacking player mid-season. According to L’equipe, PSG are convinced about signing Draxler regardless of the uncertainties surrounding their manager.

SK’s take – This transfer is a no-brainer as PSG are ready to pay Wolfsburg’s asking fee for the player and the German is desperate to seal a move away from the Bundesliga. Liverpool fans did get excited last night when the German was linked with a move to Anfield, but it seemed nothing more of a leak from Draxler's camp to speed up his move to PSG.

Chances of this transfer happening - 9/10

Morgan Schneiderlin to West Brom

Morgan Schneiderlin is certain to quit Old Trafford in January after Sky Sports ran an exclusive story in which the West Brom manager admitted to making an official £13million bid for the Manchester United midfielder. Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he wants Schneiderlin gone in January and it is now only a matter of who can come up with the highest transfer fee to complete his signing.

Experts say – According to Sky Sports, West Brom, Everton, Tottenham and other unnamed clubs are in line to sign Schneiderlin, however, United’s 18million valuation has stopped the deal from getting completed. The Frenchman has not started a single match under Jose Mourinho this season and will be the first man to quit Old Trafford when the January transfer window opens.

SK’s take – We have known for months now that Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will eventually quit Man United. Jose Mourinho and United will look to extract the best possible transfer fee for the midfielder who came to Old Trafford in a £25million deal from Southampton in 2015.

Chances of this transfer happening – 6/10

Toni Kroos to Juventus

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Toni Kroos, as they are planning on making a move for the Real Madrid star, according to reports in Spain. Marca have claimed that Juventus will use the money from Paul Pogba’s sale to Manchester United to sign a world class midfielder.

Experts say – Marca’s report has come as a surprise to everyone given how Kroos has established himself as one of the most vital members of Zinedine Zidane’s squad this season. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have formed a dependable partnership at Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons and it is highly unlikely that Madrid would even consider a bid from Juventus for one of their best players.

SK’s take – It is that time of the year when a lot of random rumours hit the transfer market and we are left scratching our heads. Kroos recently signed a new deal with Real Madrid which will keep him at the club until 2022 and it is unlikely that he will leave the club before that. Juventus indeed have the money to spend in January and next summer but they can forget about signing Kroos in near future.

Chances of this transfer happening – 2/10

Simone Zaza to Valencia

Zaza appears to be on his way out

Simone Zaza is on the verge of completing a move to Valencia on loan, according to Sport. The 25-year-old is on his way out of West Ham having failed to impress in the Premier League. Zaza’s move to Valencia was further confirmed last night after representatives of the La Liga club, including Sporting Director Garcia Pitarch flew to England to push the deal through.

Experts say – Slaven Bilic has expressed his disappointment over Zaza’s lack of fitness and adaptability, time and time again, and has even chased the likes of Marcus Rashford and Michy Batshuayi to cover the striker’s position in his team. Zaza has only appeared 11 times for the Hammers this season and has failed to reach the 15-appearance mark which was mandatory for his West Ham move to be made permanent.

SK’s take – It has been clear for a long time that Zaza and West Ham have fallen out and the only way for the striker to get game time is to join a new league. Serie A clubs have backed out from signing the Italian and Valencia at the moment is Zaza’s only realistic option of playing any football this season.

Chances of this transfer happening – 7/10