Statbox - Chelsea v Arsenal

by Reuters News 03 Feb 2017, 17:56 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 24/9/16 Arsenal's Theo Walcott in action with Chelsea's Nemanja Matic Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic/File Photo

REUTERS - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, September, 2016)

Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, January, 2016)

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, September, 2015)

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Community Shield, August, 2015)

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, April, 2015)

Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, October, 2014)

Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal (Premier League, March, 2014)

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, December, 2013)

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea (League Cup, October, 2013)

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, January, 2013)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Chelsea - W L W W D

Arsenal - W D W W L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

19/20 Chelsea to win

16/5 Arsenal to win

5/2 Match ends in a draw

Correct Score:

Chelsea Win: 7/1 1-0, 10/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1

Arsenal Win: 10/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 11/1 2-1

First Goal:

Chelsea - 7/2 Diego Costa, 6/1 Eden Hazard, 6/1 Pedro, 13/1 Willian, 10/1 Cesc Fabregas, 25/1 David Luiz.

Arsenal – 6/1 Alexis Sanchez, 6/1 Olivier Giroud, 15/2 Danny Wellbeck, 9/1 Lucas Perez, 9/1 Theo Walcott, 10/1 Mesut Ozil.

(Compiled by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)