Statbox - Chelsea v Arsenal
REUTERS - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's Premier League match between London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea (Premier League, September, 2016)
Arsenal 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League, January, 2016)
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, September, 2015)
Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Community Shield, August, 2015)
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, April, 2015)
Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal (Premier League, October, 2014)
Chelsea 6-0 Arsenal (Premier League, March, 2014)
Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League, December, 2013)
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea (League Cup, October, 2013)
Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League, January, 2013)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Chelsea - W L W W D
Arsenal - W D W W L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
19/20 Chelsea to win
16/5 Arsenal to win
5/2 Match ends in a draw
Correct Score:
Chelsea Win: 7/1 1-0, 10/1 2-0, 15/2 2-1
Arsenal Win: 10/1 1-0, 18/1 2-0, 11/1 2-1
First Goal:
Chelsea - 7/2 Diego Costa, 6/1 Eden Hazard, 6/1 Pedro, 13/1 Willian, 10/1 Cesc Fabregas, 25/1 David Luiz.
Arsenal – 6/1 Alexis Sanchez, 6/1 Olivier Giroud, 15/2 Danny Wellbeck, 9/1 Lucas Perez, 9/1 Theo Walcott, 10/1 Mesut Ozil.
