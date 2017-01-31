Sterling Sanju leads Alakhpura FC to 6-2 win over Aizawl FC

Sanju's hat-trick and strikes from Kavita Devi and Deepika sunk Aizawl FC's ship.

by AIFF Media Report 31 Jan 2017, 17:46 IST

The players in action

A sterling hattrick by Sanju led Alakhpura FC to a 6-2 win over Aizawl FC in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Indian Women’s League at the Ambedkar Stadium in the capital today.

Sanju’s hattrick (16’, 46’, 64’) and strikes from Kavita Devi (21’) and Deepika (36’ and 85’) sank Aizawl FC’s ship with a glossy four-goal margin as the ‘Girls in White’ ran out eventual winners, whilst giving a statement of their attacking prowess – scoring three goals in the first half and three in the second.

Aizawl FC gave little competition to a dominant Alakhpura FC and the latter dictated proceedings for much of the match, giving little time on the ball to the former.

The warning bells for Aizawl FC rang as early as the 7th minute when Sanju outran her marker and unleashed a shot which ruffled the side-netting. And Sanju was at it again in the 16th minute when she sidestepped her marking defender and this time, blasted the ball into the back of the net to give Alakhpura the lead.

Five minutes later Kavita Devi tapped home from handshaking distance to double Alakhpura’s lead as the scoreline read 2-0. It seemed like a beginning of a rout as Alakhpura FC pressed towards the goal with every passing second, while Aizawl FC, playing the oppressor, launched counter attacks.

An eye candy of a goal for Alakhpura FC in the 30th minute gave even further statement of their attacking instincts as Deepika made perfect contact with a cross and volleyed home to makes the scoreline read 3-0.

Aizawl were no match for Alakhpura

Although Aizawl FC pulled one goal back in the 36th minute through Lalbiak Diki, it had little effect on the overall complexion of the match as the half-time scoreline read 3-1.

Even in the second half, Alakhpura gave little to no time to Aizawl FC to make a mark and Sanju’s goal in the 46th minute quelled any hopes of a dramatic comeback as Alakhpura FC once again took an unassailable three-goal lead as the scoreline read 4-1.

Sterling Sanju completed her hat trick in the 64th minute when she controlled a cross and unleashed a venomous half-volley, which ended in the bottom right corner to score Alakhpura’s fifth goal of the match.

Aizawl FC tried to reduce the margin but failed to contest against a superior Alakhpura defensive line, while their custodian made saves sporadically to deny Alakhpura.

Deepika added more gloss to the scoreline in the 85th minute as she scored her second of the day, Aizawl FC pulled one goal back in the dying embers of the match. The full-time scoreline read 6-2 as Alakhpura FC registered a rather easy win.