TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 7 Division 2

The headliner of the day has Athlos United v Titans FC while Diablos playing Emdee Al-Fateh should have some fireworks in it too.

Division 2 resumes after the Winter break. GW 7 takes place on 21 January 2017.

Division 2 resumes after a month-long winter break and a six-week period will see the teams playing their final five games of the season. The competition in the division has been the best this time and only six points separate 10th placed Mercurial FC with 2nd placed Titans FC.

The race for both the promotion and relegation spot almost overshadows the story of who is in the title race but the latter storyline could change in a matter of a couple of weeks.

8:00 AM – FC Brunton v C2 FC

The second half of the season kicks off with Brunton taking on C2 FC. Brunton haven’t had the best of seasons and are only out of the red zone on goal difference. C2 FC on other hand, also have dropped points in each of their past two matches leaving them currently in third spot.

C2 will go into this game as favourites but with nothing to lose Brunton might just throw a spanner in the works. We expect this game to contain some goal action definitely!

Players to watch

FC Brunton: Irthu Suresh: The centre-back could be key in stopping the C2 attack force.

C2 FC: Yeshwanth Mekala: The attacking midfield has an excellent eye for a pass and will be key in unlocking the Brunton defence.

Crystal Ball: FC Brunton (2) – (4) C2 FC

9:30 AM – Athlos United v Titans FC

The headliner of the day has two heavyweights going up against each other when Athlos United take on Titans FC in the second game of the day. Both are in the race for promotion with the title an added bonus.

Athlos United have recovered after a slow start to the season and look much more like a balanced unit of past seasons. Titans bring with them an attacking mindset and we can always expect goals out of this team. Both like to attack from the get-go and we should be in for a mouthwatering clash.

Players to watch

Athlos United: Clivert Martis- A late addition to the team, the versatile forward has changed the mood in the Athlos camp.

Titans FC: Akshay Kukke- The nimble footed forward also possesses a deadly shot on him making him a threat for any opposition.

Crystal Ball: Athlos United (3) – (3) Titans FC

11:00 AM – Diablos FC v Emdee Al-Fateh

Next up, rivals Diablos and Al-Fateh go up against each other in the third game of the day. The teams are familiar with each other’s style of play and players so the more tactically astute team should take this one.

Diablos had a slow start to the season but have since changed it around and are currently only five points behind their opponents. Al-Fateh find themselves in a familiar position at the top of the table and their destiny lies in their hands. We expect another attacking game on hand.

Players to watch

Diablos FC: Tony Lobo - The versatile centre-back in a threat on both ends of the pitch, as shown by the goals he has scored in his previous two matches.

Emdee Al-Fateh- Nikhildas KB – He was acquired from Horizons in the offseason, which was probably the best piece of transfer action. He can play anywhere on across the midfield and defence and has had an impeccable season.

Crystal Ball: Diablos FC (2) – (3) Emdee Al-Fateh

12:30 PM – FC Sparta v BFE United

The fourth game of the day is a potential six-pointer when Sparta taking on BFE United. Both teams are deep in the middle of a relegation battle and only a win makes sense for either team as they look to change their fortunes.

Sparta have had a torrid season so far and don’t resemble last season’s team at all. BFE United are yet to pick up a win but their performances have been improving with each game. A draw would be useless for both teams so we expect this to be an open game once the first goal is scored.

Players to watch

FC Sparta: Benajmin George- The quick forward is always a goal threat and will be key if Sparta are to change their fortunes.

BFE United: Praney Thapa – The forward has filled in as goal keeper in the past couple of games and his team will be glad he is back playing as an outfield player.

Crystal Ball: FC Sparta (2) – (1) BFE United

2:15 PM – FC Kudlu v Garden Boys FC

The penultimate game of the day has Kudlu taking on Garden Boys. Kudlu were tipped as dark horses for the title after their cup performances but they haven’t been able to live up to those expectations.

Garden Boys have been the surprise package of the season and with three wins under their belt they have all but escaped relegation at the least. Although Kudlu are below Garden Boys in the standings they will go into this game as slight favourites.

Players to watch

FC Kudlu: Mark Nghaite – The forward has a variety of shots on him and is a threat from set pieces too.

Garden Boys FC: Kuttaiah Chendanda - The centre-back is a very composed defender and can play out with the ball too.

Crystal Ball: FC Kudlu (2) – (2) Garden Boys FC

3:45 PM – Rebels FC v Mercurial FC

The final game of the day has in-form Rebels FC playing Mercurial FC. Rebels are currently in fourth position in the table and would have set sights on one of the promotion spots at the least.

Mercurial put in a good performance in their previous encounter against Kudlu before the break and will be hoping to carry on in that fashion but they will have to be on the top of the game if they are to get a result against Rebels.

Players to watch

Rebels FC: Riva Edjique – The player from Cote d’Ivoire rose to TAL fame after his solo goal against Athlos United, he is full of energy and has excellent dribbling skills.

Mercurial FC: Aashish Mane – The captain of the team hasn’t been at his best so Mercurial will need his vision and leadership to turn things around.

Crystal Ball: Rebels FC (2) – (1) Mercurial FC