TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 8 Division 1

With only 4 games left to go we expect the action to get intense! We have a 5-way horse race for the title!

Parikrma and Gremio are both in the title race along with Bengal, Horizons and Supernova

The race for the title has suddenly become a five-way race with results in GW 7 changing the whole complexion of the league. In past season the title race in the top tier has always been a two-way horse race with a dark horse circling around from afar but this season has been a whole different story.

Bengal currently sit atop the perch with a two-point lead over second placed Horizons. Supernova are in third, a further three points from the leaders but are only ahead on goal difference from Parikrma who are in fourth.

Gremio are in fifth place but are only four points behind the leaders. The next group of couple of teams is made up of Flipkart and Kougen Kikou who are currently in no man’s land but with four games left to go, they do have an outside shot at the top three.

Samba and Yatghan are above the red zone but not out of the wood yet while Mavericks, Rare Dare and Project 7 occupy the red zone.

8:00 AM – Horizons FC v Samba FC

The first match of Gameweek 8 has Horizons taking on Samba. Horizons have hit a rough patch and have picked up 1 point in their last two games, which has led them to lose the lead at the top of the table.

Samba have been pulled into the relegation fight after a string of poor results but they have been in this situation before and will hope their experience will come handy. We expect the Samba defence to test Horizons attacks but the latter go in as favourites.

Players to watch

Horizons FC: Barry Anand – The attacking full-back is at his best when given freedom to go forward.

Samba FC: Vincy D’Souza – The centre-back will have to lead from the front if Samba are to get a result from this game.

Crystal Ball: Horizons FC (2) – (0) Samba FC

9:30 AM – Supernova FC v Yataghan Internazionale

Next up we have Yataghan taking on an in-form Supernova side in the 9:30 slot. Supernova have revived their title challenge after their rivals around them dropped points in GW 7. Yataghan got a breather after picking up all three points against Samba last week but still need some more points if they are to secure their status in the top division.

If Yataghan can hold off Supernova in the first half we will have a game on our hands!

Players to watch

Supernova FC: James Hadeyemi – The striker is in red hot form scoring 5 last week against RDFC.

Yataghan Internazionale: Tudor Marchis – Yataghan’s new signing proved his mettle last week scoring a 35-yard scorcher from a set piece situation.

Crystal Ball: Yataghan Internazionale (1) – (2) Supernova FC

11:00 AM – Flipkart FC v Rare Dare FC

The third game of the day features Flipkart FC and Rare Dare FC. Flipkart have put in some good performances to move up the table and currently reside in sixth place. Rare Dare have had a torrid time this season but with 4 games left to go there will be hope in their camp; a win here could change their season as they look to avoid the drop.

Flipkart have an extremely balanced squad and will go in as slight favourites but we expect an intense encounter.

Players to watch

Flipkart FC: Pavan Powar – The wily forward has a variety of skills under his belt and is always a threat to any opposition.

Rare Dare FC: Steven Harold – The midfielder has been consistent this season but for his team’s fortunes to change he needs to lead from the front.

Crystal Ball: Flipkart FC (2) – (2) Rare Dare FC

12:30 PM – FC Bengal v Project 7

The fourth game of the day has league leaders Bengal taking on last placed Project 7. Bengal’s meteoric rise to the top has taken people by surprise and with destiny in their own hands we will find out what they are truly made out of.

Project 7 have been unlucky all season with the results just not falling their way but at this point they need to create their own luck by giving it their all. We expect this to be an open game with Bengal going in as favourites.

Players to watch

FC Bengal: Askia Taofeek – The versatile defender is good on attacks too, posing a dangerous threat on the wings.

Project 7: Solomon Alva – The centre back has been playing out of position but a tough encounter like this should see him bring his A game.

Crystal Ball: FC Bengal (3) – (2) Project 7

2:15 PM – FC Kougen Kikou v Parikrma FC

The penultimate game of the day has Kougen Kikou taking on Parikrma. Kougen Kikou have all but escaped relegation and can now play their game with more freedom. Parikrma have dropped out of the top three after their loss to Gremio last week and will be looking to set things straight, something they need to do if they are to stay in the title race.

We expect FCKK to prove a tough matchup for Parikrma.

Players to watch

FC Kougen Kikou: Yu Kurosawa - The winger has finally found his footing in the league and is a threat on the wings with his excellent crosses.

Parikrma FC: Appu J – The versatile player can play anywhere across the midfield and forward line and will be expected to deliver the goods in this game.

Crystal Ball: FC Kougen Kikou (0) – (1) Parikrma FC

3:45 PM – Gremio FC v Mavericks FC

The final match for Gameweek 8 has Gremio taking on Mavericks. Gremio have a spectacular record against the teams above them and have beaten every single one of those teams they have played, but at the same time they have faltered against weaker opposition.

Mavericks have only picked up one win so far but their performances have been far superior to previous seasons. If Gremio get complacent they could throw this game away but they do go in as clear favourites.

Players to watch

Gremio FC: Javier Cabrera – The nimble-footed Spaniard has an instant impact every time he plays and we expect the same this game too.

Mavericks FC: Aman Choudhary – The centre back will be key if Mavericks are expected to hold off Gremio’s potent attack.

Crystal Ball: Gremio FC (2) – (1) Mavericks FC

Division 3

5:00 PM – Bangalore Kop v Jain University

The final game of the day sees a postponed game from Division 3 being played out when Bangalore Kop take on Jain University. Kop are dead last in the table and only a miracle can save them from relegation but miracles do tend to happen in football!

Jain University are potentially out of the title race but with the final promotion spot still up for grabs, they will be looking to get a move on.

Players to watch

Bangalore Kop: Avin B – The forward has been one of few bright spots in a torrid season and will be key to their revival.

Jain University: Vignesh Srinivas – The striker has an eye for goal and will be expected to unleash everything as Jain goes in search of wins.

Crystal Ball: Bangalore Kop (1) – (3) Jain University