TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 8 Division 2

Rebels versus Al-Fateh headlines the Gameweek 8 Fixtures in Division 2.

C2 FC need to regain composure if they are to claim a promotion spot.

With only a quarter of the season left to go, all the teams are battling for something! Some to win the title, some to get promoted to Division 1 and some to secure their status in Division 2 for next season. We expect the final rounds of matches to finish with a bang and with that said let’s look at what Gameweek 8 has to offer.

7:30 AM – Rebels FC v Emdee Al-Fateh

We open the Gameweek with the headliner of the day featuring Rebels and Al-Fateh. Third-placed Rebels have been in red-hot form although their defensive frailties have been exposed time and again. League leaders Al-Fateh haven’t dropped any points other than blip against C2 FC and with destiny in their own hands, it’s hard to imagine them losing any more games. Both teams like to attack and we expect a goal-fest to open proceeding for GW 8.

Players to watch

Sharath Kamath (Rebels FC): The leader and on-field coach of the team will be expected to keep things calm and composed in the heart of the pitch.

Kiran Bale (Emdee Al-Fateh): The centre-back will be instrumental will keeping the Rebels attack out of his box.

Crystal Ball: Rebels FC (2) – (3) Emdee Al-Fateh

9:00 AM – FC Kudlu v FC Brunton

Next up, we have Kudlu taking on Brunton in the second game of the day. Brunton were impressive in their previous outing holding C2 FC to a draw and to be fair they probably deserved the win but a point gained will go a long way in their relegation battle. Kudlu have risen to fifth in the rankings and have their eyes searching for a top three finish but only wins from here on out will give them that chance.

Players to watch

Nishant Panwar (FC Kudlu): The forward has a knack of getting into the right position at the right times, they will need his golden touch this game if they are to win.

Nakul Ganapathy (FC Brunton): The midfielder returned to the team he started his TAL career with and had an instant impact in their previous game, they will need more of the same to turn their season around.

Crystal Ball: FC Kudlu (2) –(2) FC Brunton

10:30 AM – C2 FC v Mercurial FC

The third game of the day has C2 FC taking on Mercurial FC. C2 have endured a torrid past few matches that seen them drop out of the top three and potentially the title race. However, they have an easier schedule the rest of way out as compared to their rivals so they need to take full advantage of that if they are to get promoted. Mercurial FC are still in the red zone but a win would potentially see them get out of it but even a point from this game would be considered a good result.

Players to watch

Shashwat Tiwari (C2 FC): C2 FC have found it hard to keep clean sheets and they need their No. 1 to step up as they look to close out the season on a good note.

Akshat Chopra (Mercurial FC): The striker picked up a brace last week against Rebels and will need him to keep up his goalscoring form if they are to survive the drop.

Crystal Ball: C2 FC (2) – (1) Mercurial FC

1:30 PM – FC Sparta v Titans FC

Next up, Sparta takes on Titans in what should be an entertaining encounter with lots of goals in it. Sparta are coming off an impressive 4-0 win although it did come against bottom of the table BFE.

They will need to be on their best game if they are to see a similar result against title-chasing Titans who are currently in second in the table. Titans will be hoping that Al-Fateh drop points earlier in the day as they look to close in on their rivals but Sparta are a good side that need their utmost concentration to get the job done.

Players to watch

Udith A (FC Sparta): The hat trick hero from last week will need to play in a similar fashion if his team is to get a result from this game.

Yash Hemdev (Titans FC): The attacking full back will have his hands full on defence but his forward runs provide width to a team that too often finds itselfs playing only through the middle.

Crystal Ball: FC Sparta (2) – (3) Titans FC

3:00 PM – Athlos United v Garden Boys FC

The penultimate game of the day has Athlos United taking on Garden Boys. Athlos lost an important game last week against Titans and are now out of the title race but with promotion still up for grabs they can't afford to lose any more points.

Garden Boys were unlucky not get anything from last week’s game against Kudlu and are now closer to the relegation zone than the top three, which means they need to get into survival mode.

Players to watch

Mohnish Madnani (Athlos United): The centre-back showed his variety in skills scoring a beautiful long range free kick last week but his defensive prowess will be called into action as they look to pick up wins and keep clean sheets.

Madhu Thammaiah (Garden Boys FC): The midfielder has been missing in action for the past couple of games and they will need him in form to get a result from this game.

Crystal Ball: Athlos United (1) – (0) Garden Boys FC

4:15 PM – Diablos FC v BFE United

The final game of the day has Diablos playing BFE United. Diablos are still in contention for a top three spot but this a must win game for them as they look to get themselves promoted in their third try. BFE United can still mathematically avoid relegation but if they don’t pick up a win in this game that might go out of the window as well. Both teams have nothing to lose so we expect an open game with lots of goals.

Players to watch

Zahan Umrigar (Diablos FC): The midfielder is essential to Diablos’ build play and they will need his experience to see out this season a positive note.

Abhijeet Negi (BFE United): The centre-back will have to take centre stage if they are to hold off Diablos attack force.

Crystal Ball: Diablos FC (3) – (2) BFE United