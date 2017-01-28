TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 8 Division 3

Decathlon FC v Jain University headline the round of fixtures for GW 8.

Will Phoenix and Oldmans Park escape relegation?

With only four games left we expect the competition to get intense with teams wanting to leave their impact on their inaugural season in TAL. We have Sundays Boys and Bangalore City FC competing for the title while the fight for the third spot is tight with Jain University, Decathlon ad Amigos fighting it out. We also have a relegation battle on our hands, thanks to the introduction of Division 4, which is set to kick off on February 11, 2017.

8:00 AM – Decathlon FC v Jain University

Proceedings open with the headliner of the day when Decathlon FC takes on Jain University. Both teams are battling for the final promotion spot and we expect an intense encounter between the sides. Decathlon only recently dropped out of top three after remaining in it for most of the season and they will be looking to get back in there but coming up against Jain University they face an uphill task. Jain were initially title contenders but have since dropped but we expect them to rebound for the final quarter of the season.

Players to watch:

Benoit Lebail (Decathlon FC): The forward has been missing in action for the past few games and for Decathlon to win this game they will need his strength up front.

Sunil Kumar (Jain University): The goalkeeper hasn’t had the toughest of seasons but will be expected to show up against a deadly Decathlon attack force.

Crystal Ball: Decathlon FC (2) – (3) Jain University

10:00 AM – Bangalore Kop v Engineers United

The second game of the day has bottom dwellers Bangalore Kop taking on Engineers United. Although mathematically Bangalore Kop can still escape relegation they will need to win all their games from now on to make that happen. Engineers United might not be in the race for third after their loss last week but results around them could bring them back into that race. Both teams have little to lose so we expect a completely open game with both teams gunning for goals.

Players to watch:

Praveen Nair (Bangalore Kop): His leadership will be essential if they are to pick up a win before the season ends.

Kenneth Wong (Engineers United): The midfielder’s form has tailed off since the cup and a change in position could revive his and the team’s form.

Crystal Ball: Bangalore Kop (3) – (5) Engineers United

11:30 AM – Bull Ring AFC v Joga Bonito

The third game of the day features Bull Ring and Joga Bonito. Bull Ring come into this game with a depleted squad due to suspensions but given the depth of their squad they should have suitable replacements. Joga Bonito’s form has improved over the past few games but they are still deep in the relegation battle. They have made new additions over the winter break and look a stronger squad but Bull Ring have improved game on game and will go into this one as slight favourites.

Players to watch

Nihal Kotian (Bull Ring AFC): The versatile defender can play anywhere across the defensive line and will be important in keeping out Joga’a new found attacking flair.

Arvind KD (Joga Bonito): AKA Hyacin Roy, the forward has had an instant impact on Joga’s game and will be the focal point of their attack.

Crystal Ball: Bull Ring AFC (2) – (1) Joga Bonito

2:30 PM – Amigos FC v Phoenix FC

Next up we have Amigos FC playing Phoenix FC. Amigos are in a race with two other teams for the final promotion spot but dropped point against Bull Ring last week to make things harder for themselves. Phoenix have taken a plunge for the worst after their impressive early season performances and now occupy one of the spots in the red zone. Amigos will go in as favourites despite bans for two of their important players, which will definitely give Phoenix some hope.

Players to watch:

Uday Kumar (Amigos FC): With two of Amigos important players out of the squad for this clash the responsibility of scoring goals falls on him.

Priyankur Basumatary (Phoenix FC): The captain has been missing in action since the winter break and his team needs him if they are going to turn things around.

Crystal Ball: Amigos FC (2) – (1) Phoenix FC

4:00 PM – Vipers FC v Bangalore City FC

The 4 PM clash has Vipers FC taking on Bangalore City FC. Vipers have been the most disappointing team of the season so far as they failed to live up to their potential and we expect to see them in the red zone by season end. Bangalore City FC are chasing leaders Sunday Boys and only trail on goal difference and we expect them to easily overcome Vipers in this game.

Players to watch:

Shane Mark (Vipers FC): The forward has been one of the sole bright spots in a season full of disappointments.

Ronak Shah (Bangalore City FC): The midfielder has been an extremely important part of this side and will be expected to lead from the front.

Crystal Ball: Vipers FC (0) – (3) Bangalore City FC

5:30 PM – Sunday Boys v Oldmans Park

The final game of the day features Sunday Boys and Oldmans Park. Table toppers Sunday Boys haven't dropped any points so far and look favourites for the title but their destiny will be decided in GW 10 when they play BCFC, but till then they need to pick up the points game after game. Oldmans Park are coming off their first victory last week against Phoenix and will be hoping to create some noise before the season ends but in this fixture even a point would be a great result for them.

Players to watch:

Shane Kurian (Sunday Boys): The experienced forward has been on the score sheet quite often this season and will be expected to lead the line again.

Emmanuel O (Oldmans Park): The centre back put on quite a show last week with his defensive prowess and will be expected to be on the top of his game if Oldmans are to get anything from this game.

Crystal Ball: Sunday Boys (3) – (0) Oldmans Park