TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 9 Division 1

A crucial week in Division 1 is headlined by league leaders Bengal taking on defending champions Parikrma!

The Division 1 title race is intense with 5 teams still in it and only 3 games left

The title race has never featured so many teams in the closing stages of the season with five teams still technically capable of lifting the trophy. The relegation battle features some big names like Rare Dare FC and Project 7 who will be looking to keep their status in the top division come end of season. This all-crucial week is headlined by league leaders FC Bengal taking on defending champions Parikrma. GW 9 takes places on February 5 at FSV Arena, Bangalore.

8:30 AM – Horizons FC v Yataghan Internazionale

The opening match of GW 9 for Division 1 features TAL old boys Horizons FC and Yataghan Internazionale. They have built a budding rivalry over four seasons and we expect this match to be as intense as ever. Horizons trail league leaders Bengal by 2 points and any more slip-ups and another season will go by without the coveted trophy.

Yataghan are currently in 8th place in the table need at least another win to guarantee them safety but asking for all three points against Horizons might be a stretch.

Players to watch

AD Kumar (Horizons FC): Horizons MVP so far will need to extend his good form as they look to lift a title that has eluded them for two seasons.

Mutsa Muswere (Yataghan Internazionale): The versatile midfielder will have to use all his guile to stop the Horizons attack force.

Crystal Ball: Horizons FC (2) – (1) Yataghan Internazionale

11:30 AM – Rare Dare FC v Samba FC

Next up we have a derby game between two well-known rivals when Rare Dare take on Samba. Rare Dare have endured a tough season so far and have surprisingly not won a game yet, something they need to change if they have any chance of escaping relegation.

Samba find themselves once again in a relegation battle after many promises in the first half of the season. Rare Dare go into this game with as slight favourites although we expect the game to be close.

Players to watch

Anoos Paryangat (Rare Dare FC): The goalkeeper has been one of few bright spots for RDFC and will expected to help his side to a clean sheet.

Amol Gamre (Samba FC): In a game where tempers could flare up, Samba’s long term captain will be expected to lead from the front.

Crystal Ball: Rare Dare FC (1) – (0) Samba FC

1:00 PM – Mavericks FC v Project 7

A potential six-pointer awaits next when Mavericks take on Project 7. Both teams are in the red zone with 3 points separating 10th placed Mavericks from last placed Project 7. A win for Mavericks will still not see them out of the red zone but it will be a step in the right direction.

Project 7 have only picked up one point all season but an easy schedule in their final 3 games could just see them pull off one of the miraculous escapes of TAL although that outcome will also depend on teams around them dropping points too.

Players to watch

Bilal Khan (Mavericks FC): The winger will be the focal point of the attack and will be expected to take on his opponents head on as Mavericks look for goals.

Ankit Rajput (Project 7): The centre back has played well over the past few games but will be expected to raise his game as Project 7 look to keep a clean sheet and pick up all three points.

Crystal Ball: Mavericks FC (2) – (3) Project 7

2:30 PM – Supernova FC v Flipkart FC

Another feisty encounter looks to be on the cards when Supernova FC play Flipkart FC. Supernova dropped out of the top three last week on goal difference but with the title still within their reach they will be gunning for goals but they come up against a side that is well drilled defensively and can hold on to their own against any opposition.

We expect the result of this game to be decided on who can execute their game plans better but Supernova will be expected to win given their attacking prowess.

Players to watch

Prince Carl (Supernova FC): The attacking midfielder will need to control the tempo of the game in a must win match for Supernova.

Kartik Sah (Flipkart FC): The winger will need to step up his game like he did in the cup if Flipkart are to get a result from this game.

Crystal Ball: Supernova FC (2) – (1) Flipkart FC

4:00 PM – FC Bengal v Parikrma FC

The headliner of GW 9 has league leaders Bengal taking on defending champions Parikrma. Bengal have been the surprise package of the season and currently sit atop the table but their mettle will be tested in the final three games of season when they come up against tough opposition starting with the defending champions.

Parikrma are three points off the leaders and a win here would put them back on level terms with their rivals and open up the title race even further.

Players to watch

Raymond B (FC Bengal): The centre-back will have to be on the top of his game to counter Parikrma’s efficient attack.

Chiranjeevi Murugan (Parikrma FC): Last season’s Golden Boot winner has yet to live up to those standards but now would be the time to show up as his side chase down the title.

Crystal Ball: FC Bengal (2) – (2) Parikrma FC

5:30 PM – Gremio FC v FC Kougen Kikou

The final game of the day has Gremio FC taking on FC Kougen Kikou. Gremio have an outside shot at the title but a top three finish will be a step up for a side that finished ninth last season.

Kougen Kikou have changed their season around after a poor start and credit must be given to the whole teams working together to make improvements rather than an individual stepping up to save the day. On current form Gremio are the best team in the league but FCKK present a unique problem to all their opponents given their style of play.

Players to watch

Jayaprakash JP (Gremio FC): The midfielder has been a revelation since joining Gremio in midseason and will be essential to controlling the tempo of the game.

Yasuhiro Nishino (FC Kougen Kikou): The sturdy midfielder is the motor of the team in midfield doing all the dirty work and will be expected to carry on with is duties as his team looks to cause an upset.

Crystal Ball: Gremio FC (1) – (1) FC Kougen Kikou