TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 9 Division 2

Titans versus Al-Fateh headlines the day as we head into the final three games of the season!

Akshay Kukke (Titans FC) will need to be on top of his game against Al-Fateh if his side is to get a result

GW 9 of Division 2 takes place over 4th/5th February at FSV Arena. With only 3 games left to go, all the teams will be looking at tightening the screws to accomplish their preseason goals. Some have performed better than expected and will be looking to end the season on a high note while some have had a disappointing season so far and will want to change their luck around.

All in all, we have had one of the most competitive seasons but the stories are far from the end as we wait for more twists and turns to occur before the season ends.

4 February 2017

10:30 AM – Garden Boys FC v Mercurial FC

Next, we have Garden Boys taking on Mercurial FC. Garden Boys put in a strong performance last week to hold off Athlos to a draw and will be looking to build on that performance as they look to end the season on a high note. Mercurial FC have not had the best of seasons and after facing relegation last season, find themselves in a similar situation this around. However, instead of buckling down they have shown resilience but whether they survive the drop, only time will tell.

Players to watch:

Sachin G (Garden Boys FC): The keeper was solid last week against Athlos and we expect to see the more of the same from the No. 1.

Jaipal Pai (Mercurial FC): Mercurial held C2 to a goalless draw last week but they need goals to pick up wins and their attacking force needs to step up.

Crystal Ball: Garden Boys FC (1) – (1) Mercurial FC

1:30 PM – FC Kudlu v FC Sparta

The third match of GW 9 has Kudlu taking on Sparta. Kudlu have had a rollercoaster season so far and have let slip a chance to go third in the standings when they lost to Brunton to last week. Sparta, on the other hand, have had a horrendous season so far and find themselves in the thick of the relegation battle. However, with 3 games to go, they have a chance to redeem themselves and secure their status in Division 2.

We expect this game to be closely contested and the tactically superior team to come out on top.

Players to watch:

Mark Nghaite (FC Kudlu): The star striker picked up a hat trick last week and looks to be in rampant form.

Binu NP (FC Sparta): The goalkeeper hasn’t had the best of seasons and conceded 9 goals last week to Titans and if Sparta are to pick up wins they need to shut shop at the back.

Crystal Ball: FC Kudlu (1) – (2) FC Sparta

4:15 PM – C2 FC v Diablos FC

The evening game has C2 FC going head to head against Diablos FC. Both teams are fighting for the final promotion spot and we expect a game with no holds barred. C2 currently occupy third place in the table but Diablos are hot on their heels and only one point behind them. C2 need to refind their mojo that saw lead the table early in the season while Diablos must be itching to get that promotion spot after just falling short on their previous two tries.

Players to watch:

Ricardo Lawrence (C2 FC): The winger hasn’t been on the top of his game and will need to raise the bar to help his team out.

Raihaan Ponnappa (Diablos FC): The striker needs to find the back of the net more often if Diablos are to secure wins in their final three games.

Crystal Ball: C2 FC (3) – (2) Diablos FC

5 February 2017

7:00 AM – Emdee Al-Fateh v Titans FC

The Sunday fixtures kick off with the headliner of GW 9, which has league leaders Al-Fateh pitted against second placed Titans. Al-Fateh have a 3 point lead at the top but a loss here means their rivals will be level points with them and might even be ahead of them depending on the margin of goals. Both teams possess dangerous attacking lines but the winner might be determined by which team defends better. We expect a cracking start to the Sunday games with loads of goals thrown our way.

Players to watch:

Jonathan Piers (Emdee Al-Fateh): Piers has been a consistent threat down the left flank but his defensive skills need to be summoned to hold off the potent Titans attack.

Anirudh Krishnadas (Titans FC): The midfield maestro will need to control the tempo of the game connecting defence with attack if Titans are to come out on top.

Crystal Ball: Emdee Al-Fateh (3) – (3) Titans FC

10:00 AM – FC Brunton v Rebels FC

Brunton have been in fine form the past couple of games having picked up 4 points in 2 games against tough opposition and are seemingly headed for safety. Rebels are fourth in the table but are currently tied with 3rd placed C2 FC on points, which means their season could sway either way depending on the results of their final 3 games. Rebels will go into this game as slight favourites but Brunton have shown they can put up a fight against any opposition.

Players to watch:

Ankush Roy (FC Brunton): The winger was imperative in last week’s win over Kudlu and will be expected to provide good service from the flanks.

Jigme Lama (Rebels FC): The winger will be expected to raise his game and exploit spaces on the wings as his team looks to getting back to winning ways.

Crystal Ball: FC Brunton (2) – (3) Rebels FC

6:45 PM – BFE United v Athlos United

The final game of the day has bottom dwellers BFE United taking on Jekyll and Hyde aka Athlos United. BFE has failed to gain any momentum even though their midseason performances showed growth as a team. The results just haven’t fallen their way and relegation is surely upon them. Athlos United have also endured a miserable season and are nowhere near expectations as they find themselves in mid-table obscurity again.

Players to watch:

Paras B (BFE United): The defender will need to on the top of his game if his side are to keep Athlos at bay.

Srinath TV (Athlos United): Srinath TV has been one of the consistent performers for Athlos in what has been a largely inconsistent season for the team.

Crystal Ball: BFE United (0) – (2) Athlos United