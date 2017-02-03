TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 9 Division 3

Amigos play Bangalore City FC in the headliner of the day while Bull Ring playing Oldmans Park should be an interesting game to watch!

Amigos will need all the support they can muster when they come up against league leaders BCFC

The final three gameweeks are upon us and Division 3 looks set for an exciting finish. The top three teams – BCFC, Sunday Boys and Jain University are fighting it out to claim the title although realistically only Sunday Boys and BCFC are in it.

Amigos FC are trying to claw their way into the top three spots and have been in good form in the last couple of matches, while Decathlon have an outside chance at a top three spot. The winter transfer break came at an ideal time for teams to strategise and several teams have pulled up their socks and put in great performances in 2017.

9:00 AM – Jain University v Joga Bonito

The opening game of GW9 has in-form Jain University taking on Joga Bonito. Jain University are 6 points behind the table leaders and need a win to keep their slim chances of a title shot alive.

This is also an important match for Joga, who have just moved out of the red zone, and a win could potentially mean that they have marched to safety. We expect an open game with Jain going in as favourites, but Joga might just have a trick or two up their sleeves.

Players to watch

Mithun J (Jain University): The winger was crucial to his team’s comeback win last week and will be expected to contribute similarly again.

Kiran Kumar (Joga Bonito): The versatile midfielder is better when playing in a forward role and can catch Jain University off guard on the counter attack.

Crystal Ball: Jain University (4) –(2) Joga Bonito

12:00 PM – Bangalore Kop v Phoenix FC

Next, we have a potential six-pointer when bottom dwellers Bangalore Kop take on struggling Phoenix FC.

Bangalore Kop need to win all their games and hope teams around them drop points if they are to survive this season while Phoenix FC still have a chance of escaping relegation, but a win here is an absolute must. With nothing to lose for either team, we expect an attacking game from the get go.

Crystal Ball: Bangalore Kop (2) – (3) Phoenix FC

3:00 PM – Amigos FC v Bangalore City FC

The headliner of GW 9 has promotion chasing Amigos taking on Bangalore City FC. Amigos’ fate depends not only on their result but that of Jain’s, too. But getting a result out of this game is an absolute must, although it’s not going to be easy against a BCFC side that is yet to concede.

BCFC must be thanking their stars after Sunday Boys dropped points against lowly Oldmans Park, but they should be wary of committing a similar mistake. This should be an exciting match up and Amigos could throw up a surprise here given the personnel they have, but BCFC go into this game as favourites.

Players to watch

Arvind Kumar (Amigos FC): The midfielder’s energy in the middle of the pitch will be crucial to slowing down BCFC’s attack.

Alassane Kanudji (Bangalore City FC): The attacking midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in the division and has everything a No.10 should have.

Crystal Ball: Amigos FC (1) – (2) Bangalore City FC

5:30 PM – Bull Ring AFC v Oldmans Park

An interesting encounter awaits when the most improved team of the season (Bull Ring AFC) takes on the most improved team of 2017 (Oldmans Park). Bull Ring put in an impressive performance last week to outwit Joga, while Oldmans threw up the surprise of the season, holding Sunday Boys to a draw.

We expect a tight encounter with both teams proving to be master tacticians. Oldmans have a lot more to play for considering they are in the red zone while Bull Ring would like to continue their newfound form.

Players to watch

Mathew Wiliams (Bull Ring AFC): The centre-back put in a 10/10 performance last week and has become well know for sliding tackles.

Nishad PS (Oldmans Park): The midseason addition has been a revelation and was crucial in last week’s draw against Sunday Boys and his services will be required again if Oldmans are to continue their revival.

Crystal Ball: Bull Ring AFC (2) – (2) Oldmans Park

6:45 PM – Vipers FC v Engineers United

The final game of the day has Vipers FC taking on Engineers United. Engineers United put on a show last week against Kop scoring 10 past them with Mohit Dhaker scoring a double hat-trick.

Vipers have been a no-show for the past couple of games and look doomed for relegation.

Players to watch

Soumyadeep Bakshi (Vipers FC): If anyone can change the fortunes of this team, the captain has to step forward to take charge of things.

Mohit Dhaker (Engineers United): The double hat-trick hero from last weekend will be expected to continue his fine form in the final three games.

Crystal Ball: Vipers FC (0) – (3) Engineers United