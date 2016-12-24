TAL: Match Reports - Gameweek 5 Division 3

GW 5 Standings: BCFC and Sunday Boys haven't dropped any points yet.

Bangalore City FC v Bangalore Kop

Score: Bangalore City FC (6) – (0) Bangalore Kop

Scorers

Bangalore City FC (Tshedup Namgyal 13’, Sompiam Chauham 37’, Pritam Maiti, 38’, Alassane Kanudji 39’, 44’, Klery Lemene 60’)

BCFC made it 5 wins a row when they beat Bangalore Kop by a 6-0 score line. 5 goals were scored in the second half by BCFC with Bangalore Kop putting in a good showing in the first half but tiring in the second half. The first half saw Bangalore Kop stick to their game plan defensively and only conceded the one goal to Tshedup Namgyal in the 13th minute.

BCFC turned on the style in the second half with substitute Alassane Kanudji making a big difference. Ronak Rajashekar was awarded man of the match for his poise in midfield and even when things weren’t going their way he managed to control the game well from central midfield position.

Pritam Maiti was once again effective in a winger role and picked up a goal for himself along the way. The scoreline might have been more hadn’t it been for Kop’s goalkeeper Samuel who made saves aplenty.

BCFC have now scored 41 goals with no reply from any of their opposition but with games against Sunday Boys, Jain University and Decathlon yet to come they have a long way to go. Bangalore Kop played with a sense of purpose in the first half but unless they add more depth to their squad they won't churn out the results with substitutions being an important part of the game.

Man of the Match: Ronak Rajashekar (Bangalore City FC)

Engineers United v Amigos FC

Score: Engineers United (1) – (2) Amigos FC

Scorers

Engineers United (Nishank Devaiah 50’)

Amigos FC (Dilip Kumar 28’, Akhil Kesla 48’)

Engineers dropped more points when they lost to Amigos in the final round of matches before the winter break. Engineers haven't been able to replicate their early season form and have found themselves in a mini slump. On the other hand, Amigos have only taken steps forward and yet again put on an impressive showing. With this win they move into the top half of the table occupying 5th place.

The first half was full of mistakes by both sides but neither capitalized on the situation with numerous chances from point blank range missed or saved. The game looked destined for a goalless first half when things turned around for Amigos when a penalty was awarded to them and centre back Dilip Kumar made no mistake in converting the penalty.

Engineers started the second half strongly but could not find the equalizer. Amigos got back into the game thereafter but it was only through a mistake at the back from Engineers that saw Akhil Kesla latch onto a loose ball for an open tap in to five Amigos a 2 goal margin.

Nishank Devaiah pulled one back for Engineers in the 50th minute but Amigos defence held firm for another win. Amigos look like they could make some noise before the season ends especially with games against all the big boys yet to come. After this loss, Engineers chances to finish in the top three look bleak and if they don’t change things around soon they might even see themselves pulled into the relegation battle.

Man of the Match: Dilip Kumar (Amigos FC)

Vipers FC v Decathlon FC

Score: Vipers FC (2) – (4) Decathlon FC

Scorers

Vipers FC (Hemanth K 17’, Abdul Kuka 42’)

Decathlon FC (Vijoy Nair 28’, 39’, 44’, Sultan Barnes 36’)

Decathlon retain their spot in the top three after another win, this against Vipers FC. Vijoy Nair scored a 16-minute hat-trick to put the game on its head and his partner in crime Sultan Barnes picked up a goal as well as providing two assists. Vipers started the season as dark horses for the title but seem to have become more disjointed game by game and are now reeling in 7th place.

Earlier in the game, Hemanth K opened the scoring in the 17th minute against the run of play to give Vipers the lead. There was only so much defending Soumyadeep Bakshi could do at the back before Decathlon found a way through thanks to a super finish from Vijoy Nair off a sumptuous pass from Sultan.

Vijoy assisted the second goal through a well cushioned headed pass which found itself into the path of Sultan who made no mistake in slotting home the goal. Shortly after Vijoy picked up his second for the night before he completed his hat-trick via a chipped shot that is definitely amongst the best goals of the season.

Abdul Kuka pulled one back for Vipers but the Decathlon defence held firm to keep their two goal advantage and all three points. Vipers need to rethink their strategy during the winter break if they are to surmount a second half onslaught on the league but their past couple of games has been indicative of lack of leadership on the field.

Decathlon could launch a late onslaught on the title but they still need to prove themselves in the big games, all of which are yet to come.

Man of the Match: Vijoy Nair (Decathlon FC)

Phoenix FC v Bull Ring AFC

Score: Phoenix FC (1) – (2) Bull Ring AFC

Scorers

Phoenix FC (Dev Guha 13’)

Bull Ring AFC (Chirag B 34’, Jagath BM 50’)

Bull Ring AFC picked up their second win of the campaign when they defeated Phoenix FC 2-1 in a come from behind win. Phoenix FC were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute which was converted by Dev Guha to give them the lead. The Phoenix defence held off numerous attacks from Bull Ring to maintain their lead going into halftime.

Bull Ring made a few changes at halftime to turn things around and when Hussain delivered a low cross into the box a defensive scramble from Phoenix saw Chirag with an easy tap-in to equalize in the 34th minute. The game slowed a bit after that but with both teams desperate for wins a second wind saw both teams march forward in a game that opened up.

Jagath JM scored the eventual winner in the 50th minute via a long range effort that could be one of the goals of the season to give Bull Ring the lead with only ten minutes to go.

Matt of Bull Ring AFC was a rock at the back while Nihal Kotian was excellent throughout the game in various positions. Bull Ring pick up a morale-boosting win that could actually see them escape relegation but with five games to go anything can happen. Phoenix FC once again lost the game in the second half and this can directly be attributed to the lack of depth in their squad. They will need to change a few things if they are to survive the drop.

Man of the Match: Nihal Kotian (Bull Ring AFC)