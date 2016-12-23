TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 6 Division 2

Division 2 standings after GW 6

FC Brunton v Garden Boys FC

Score: FC Brunton (0) – (1) Garden Boys FC

Scorers

Garden Boys FC (Vishnu Prasad 6’)

Garden Boys picked up a crucial three points against Brunton to move one step closer to safety in their first season in TAL. Vishnu Prasad took full advantage of a defensive mess up at the back from Brunton to score the opener early in the match in what also turned out to be the only goal of the game.

Brunton wasted tons of possession and chances and will be regretting their performance as they were the better side.

Adit and Bishu combined well for Brunton and created lots of chances but their inability to convert any of the attacks now sees them sit in 9th place, one spot above the red zone. The Garden Boys defence led by Kuttaiah Chendanada and Saanand Warrier was strong enough to hold off Brunton’s attacks and the former received the man of the match award for his dominant performance at the back.

A crucial moment in the game saw Mohit Ahuja beat the keeper to allow himself an open opportunity in front of goal but Kuttaiah tracked back and put in a decisive tackle to ruin Brunton’s opportunity.

Sachit Sondhi and Mohit Ahuja were once again at the helm of things in the first half but their poor communication skills on the pitch saw them throw away chances. Brunton had one final play in the end through a set piece situation when Divij Muthappa shot Sachit Sondhi’s beautifully weighted pass into the box over the bar.

Garden Boys have all but confirmed their position in Division 2 but with 5 games left to play they cannot get complacent. Brunton would feel they deserved at least a point from the game but the result speaks for itself and they need to be more clinical in their finishing.

Man of the Match: Kuttaiah Chendanda (Garden Boys FC)

Athlos United v Emdee Al-Fateh

Score: Athlos United (2) – (3) Emdee Al-Fateh

Scorers

Athlos United (Sanjay Prabhakar 5’, Tejasvi Karanawal 50’)

Emdee Al-Fateh (Nihal Colaco 12’,23’ Jonathan Piers 15’)

Al-Fateh won a tight contest against Athlos to retain their position at the top of the table as we head into the mid-season break. Sanjay Prabhakar gave Athlos the lead in the 5th minute when a defensive scramble saw him latch onto the ball in the opposition box to score the opener. After the initial goal it was all Al-Fateh as they woke up from their slumber to start the onslaught on their opposition.

Man of the Match Nihal Colaco equalised for Al-Fateh in the 12th minute when he headed home a goal from a sweet cross by Jonathan Piers from the left side. Three minutes later Piers was on the end of the ball when Nikhil Das found him in the box from a set piece.

The game quickly got worse for Athlos when Nihal picked up his second for the day when he scored a well-placed shot from inside the box. The score might have been worse for Athlos but for their goalkeeper Nitesh Pandey who made some tremendous saves in the first half. The second half saw Athlos play much better and to make things interesting Tejasvi Karanwal scored in the 50th minute to give his side a lifeline.

However, Al-Fateh held onto their lead and picked up a vital three points for their title challenge. Athlos played well in the second half but Al-Fateh were the better side and deserved the win.

The loss leaves Athlos outside of the top three as they currently sit in fifth position. While Al-Fateh look favourites for the title, Athlos still has a good chance of finishing in the top three and gaining promotion.

Man of the Match: Nihal Colaco (Emdee Al-Fateh)

BFE United v Titans FC

Score: BFE United (0) – (6) Titans FC

Scorers

Titans FC (Ashwin Ramakrishnan 16’, 37’, Nihal Hegde 17’, Akshay Kukke 50’,57’ Shanky Singh 53’)

Titans were utterly rampant against basement dwellers BFE United reigniting their title charge. Ashwin Ramakrishnan and Akshay Kukke were unplayable up front and both picked up braces while Nihal Hegde and Shanky Singh picked up a goal each. BFE started the game on the front foot and Praney Thapa wasted a chance early on when he shot over the bar. A miskick from the BFE goalkeeper saw the ball land straight into Ashwin’s legs and he made no mistake slotting home the opener in the 16th minute.

Akshay and Ashwin connected extremely well and the forwards almost seemed to have a telepathic understanding of each other’s position. Both are excellent dribblers and the third and fourth goal for Titans was a testament to that as each took turns to beat multiple defenders before scoring goals.

Credit must also be given to Rakesh Reddy who was a rock at the back and second half substitute Shanky Singh who helped himself to a goal as well as an assist. BFE failed to make an impact on the game other than in the first quarter and although they have been improving as a team, a result like this will put them two steps behind for every step they have taken forward.

Times are getting desperate for BFE as they look to get out from the bottom of the table and the winter break couldn’t have come at a better time for them. They definitely need to stare long and hard at their tactics and change them according to their opponents because if they go winless in the next couple of games, relegation is all but guaranteed.

Titans are on the opposite end of the spectrum and they would have liked to build momentum after a big win like this but they are only 3 points away from the top and currently reside in second place. Even if they miss out on the title, a promotion spot is definitely well within their reach.

Man of the Match: Ashwin Ramakrishnan (Titans FC)

Mercurial FC v FC Kudlu

Score: Mercurial FC (1) – (0) FC Kudlu

Scorers

Mercurial FC (Jaipal Pai 21’)

The upset of the day saw Mercurial FC pick up a slender win against Kudlu to take a step in the right direction. A win for Kudlu would have seen them move up to fifth in the table and only one point off a top three position, a scenario they are far away from given the actual result of the game. Mercurial FC picked up a much-needed win and although they haven’t escaped from the red zone it is a morale booster as they head into the winter break.

Jaipal Pai scored off a corner in the 21st minute as he latched on to a poor clearance and made no mistake on the rebound. Although Kudlu were the better team in the second half the Mercurial defence stood firm led by Heman Walia and Kiran Nambiar who put in a man of the match performance in goal.

For Kudlu, Sanoop NV was effective in midfield and helped connect play with forwards Chris Lalruatfela and Mark Ngaithe but they squandered the chances they were presented with and paid the price for it. Rama M and Adithya Holla also played important roles in defence along with Bennet in midfield to keep Kudlu from scoring.

Kudlu have had a rollercoaster season thus far and have wasted a splendid opportunity to put themselves in contention for a promotion spot but with 5 games left to go they still have the right to dream. Mercurial picked up a much needed win but they need to find the back of the net more consistently if they are to survive this time around.

Man of the Match: Kiran Nambiar (Mercurial FC)

FC Sparta v Diablos FC

Score: FC Sparta (0) – (1) Diablos FC

Scorers

Diablos FC (Raihaan Ponappa 35’)

Diablos picked up all three points against Sparta to move up the table after a slow start to the season. Raihaan Ponappa scored the only goal of the game in the second half to hand Diablos the win. Sparta once again ended up on the losing side and only have 3 points to their name, they currently sit in the 11th position in the table.

Zahan Umrigar was in excellent form in the heart of the midfield for Diablos and had a great understanding with his midfield partner Siddharth TC. Rohan Daniel was a constant threat on the flanks and the winger was unlucky not to get a goal for himself. Diablos have come into form over the past few games and they now take their unbeaten streak to three, a definite morale booster as they head into the break.

Sparta came close to scoring in the second half as well and even hit the crossbar from Lalit Braganza’s shot. Rahul played well on the wing for Sparta while Nouman Soudagar helped connect play from the back.

Sparta are now in real danger of getting relegated and need to change things around quickly if they are to survive the drop. Promotion has always been just around the corner for Diablos but somehow they seem to miss the opportunity, something they want to set right this time around.

Although they started off the season slowly they seem to have strung together a few results and now look like their old selves. They are only two points of the third spot and with 5 games left to go, the chances of them finishing in the top three are realistic.

Man of the Match: Zahan Umrigar (Diablos FC)

Rebels FC v C2 FC

Score: Rebels FC (1) – (1) C2 FC

Scorers

Rebels FC (Riva Edjique 36’)

C2 FC (Vishvesh Harithas 57’)

The final game of the day saw Rebels and C2 FC play out a draw in a tightly contested game. The game was intense throughout and was decided by second half goals from both teams. C2 FC dominated the first half but they could not find a way through with Syed Shahrukh making some important saves in goal to keep his team in the game.

Rebels got into the game in the second half and made their mark when Riva Edjique latched onto a long ball from Sanoj and made no mistake in scoring the opener in the 36th minute against the run of play. C2 FC had more chances than Rebels but lacked finesse in the final third.

Ezecheil was the best player on the pitch and was the motor in the middle for C2 FC. The defensive midfielder was everywhere, tracking back to help out the defence and starting attacks with his long range passing. The Rebels defence looked like they had enough to win the game but with three minutes to go, Ezechiel crossed the ball to Vivek Menzel whose shot was blocked. Luckily for them the rebound fell to Vishvesh Harithas who made no mistake in scoring from close range and the game was level again.

Although C2 FC picked up a late equaliser, a draw was probably a fair result with both teams having chances throughout the game. A draw does nothing for both teams but a point gained is better than losing 3 points.

C2 FC are now third but with most of their tough games out of the way they look primed to grab one of the promotion spots while a title challenge is within their reach. Rebels have been in excellent form over the past few gameweeks and are serious contenders for a promotion spot. They currently occupy the fourth position in the table and are only one point away from second placed Titans FC.

Man of the Match: Ezechiel C (C2 FC)