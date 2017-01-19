TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 7 Division 1

Big results in GW 7 with Gremio beating Bengal, Flipkart drawing with Horizons and Bengal going top of the table!

Yataghan Internazionale picked up a much-needed win against Samba FC

FC Kougen Kikou v Project 7

Score: FC Kougen Kikou (1) – (0) Project 7

Scorers

FC Kougen Kikou (Takahisa Kiyone 52’)

Kougen Kikou have all but assured their status in the top division for next season after their win against Project 7. Takahisa Kiyone scored a late goal –in the 52nd minute- to secure all three points for his side. With this loss, Project 7 are left with only 1 point in 7 games, a measly return for a team that had high hopes coming into the season.

The game was scrappy in the first half with both teams unable to create meaningful plays although credit must be given to both team’s defences who were on the top of their game. For FCKK, Shinji Ishizaki commanded the backline well making some important interceptions while Yuichi Hirai and Hiroki Akiyama ran around tirelessly in midfield.

For Project 7 Ankit Rajput and Aditya Nanadakumar were at the helm of things with stand in keeper Nimish Singh doing a decent job in goal. A game that seemingly was headed for a goalless draw changed course of action when Takahisa Kiyone found the back of the net with 8 minutes to go handing his side all three points.

Kougen Kikou have now moved up to sixth after a slow start to the season while Project 7 still occupy the bottom position in the table. FCKK have improved as a team especially defensively and could cause a few upset heading into the final quarter of the season. Project 7 are running out of time to change their season’s outcome and definitely need a win in their next outing.

Man of the Match: Shinji Ishizaki (FC Kougen Kikou)

Yataghan Internazionale v Samba FC

Score: Yataghan Internazionale (1) – (0) Samba FC

Scorers

Yataghan Internazionale (Tudor Marchis 22’)

Yataghan Internazionale took a step in the right direction after their slender win against Samba FC. Yataghan had fallen on hard times and were in sitting in ninth before the game but a win here seems them distance the gap with 10th placed Mavericks and move up a spot above Samba albeit only on goal difference.

Samba’s poor run of results continued and their performances early in the season seem to have happened in a distant past. Samba were lucky to remain in Division 1 this season after finishing 10th last season only to beat Titans in the playoff, and with this season having three direct relegation spots they might not get that second chance again.

The match started with Samba on the front foot but failed to take advantage of the chances they created. However, once Yataghan got a stronghold in midfield the game changed and Yataghan dominated the rest of the first half. Tudor Marchis moved into a deeper role as the game progressed and when he was presented with a chance to take a free kick he made no mistake and scored a long-range beauty to give his side the lead.

Samba changed their strategy coming out of halftime but Yataghan took up a more pragmatic route as they looked set to defend their slender lead and they did manage to do that hitting only on the counter attack. Mutsa contributed well in midfield while the pairing of Andreas Lehmann and Gopal at the back was tough to crack open for Samba.

This win sees Yataghan move up to eight but they aren’t out of the woods yet and will need a win or two more to completely ensure their status in the top division. After this loss, Samba find themselves pulled back into the relegation fight and are probably in a five-way race to avoid the three drop spots. Both teams have tough fixtures coming up this week – Yataghan play Supernova and Samba play Horizons – so their mettle will truly be tested.

Man of the Match: Tudor Marchis (Yataghan Internazionale)

Horizons FC v Flipkart FC

Score: Horizons FC (1) – (1) Flipkart FC

Scorers

Horizons FC (Chelston Pinto 30’)

Flipkart FC (Pavan Powar 30’)

Horizons dropped crucial points in a tight title race, which sees them lose pole position in the standings. A last minute goal by Pavan Powar for Flipkart stunned Horizons who have now picked up 1 point in their last two games. Earlier in the game Chelston Pinto opened the scoring on the stroke of halftime to give Horizons a lead going into the break.

Horizons were nervy in their finishing and squandered chance after chance on the attacking end eventually paying the price right at the end of the game. Although credit must be given to the Flipkart keeper Prasannna Kumar who made some outstanding saves to keep his side in the game.

On the other end, stand in keeper Rohan Menon also made some excellent saves as well as playing the role of sweeper keeper, which earned him the man of the match award. The usually effective Horizons attack has now failed to click in their last two matches and anything but a win this week would be considered a failure.

Flipkart played a very compact game and returned to their old ways of attacking on the counter and even though Pavan Powar was out of the game for most of it, he showed up when it mattered the most – right at the death.

Flipkart’s goal was literally scored with the last play of the game giving Horizons no chance of going to find the winning goal. Flipkart now have a track record against Horizons like no one else in the league having played them thrice and only losing one game. Horizons are now two points off the top and need to string together some wins to keep them alive in the title race.

Man of the Match: Rohan Menon (Horizons FC)

FC Bengal v Mavericks FC

Score: FC Bengal (2) – (1) Mavericks FC

Scorers

FC Bengal (Sunny Subba 3’, Saheed Adeoye 28’)

Mavericks FC (Abhijeet M 44’)

FC Bengal moved up to the top of the table after they picked up a win against Mavericks FC in a heated affair that saw the former play with 10 men for a little more than quarter of the game. Bengal took the lead early when Sunny Subba found himself open in the box and made no mistake slotting home the goal from close range. Mavericks weren’t playing bad but they seem to lack cohesiveness up front, which has plagued them all season.

Bengal were the better side in the second half and it showed when Saheed Adeoye managed to double his team’s lead two minutes before halftime. The speedy striker was unplayable when he did get the ball but wasn’t at the helm of things as he usually is.

Debraj Tarafdar and Athisu James played excellent supporting roles on the wings for Bengal while Prithu Lahiri was a rock at the back. Mavericks defence led Yunus Nawab and Aman Choudhary didn’t have a bad game but with their attack failing to click they fell under a lot of pressure.

The game turned on its head when Saheed Adeoye was shown his second yellow for the game and Bengal had to play with 10 men for the rest of the game.

Mavericks took advantage of the situation and pulled back one goal through Abhijeet in the 44th minute and went on attack for the rest of the game but the Bengal team had just enough in them to hold off Mavericks who were increasingly threatening to score.

Mavericks would feel it was a wasted opportunity for them to gain a crucial point but their second half performance should be a morale booster as they head into the final quarter of the season. Bengal now have their destiny in their own hands – they win all the games and the title is theirs- but with tough games coming up ahead they will need to be on the top of their game if they are to accomplish the impossible.

Man of the Match: Sunny Subba (FC Bengal)

Gremio FC v Parikrma FC

Score: Gremio FC (3) – (2) Parikrma FC

Scorers

Gremio FC (Vahid Jaderi 34’, 54’, Manik Tao 49’)

Parikrma FC (Fayaz Ahmed 10’ Thongmang Haokip 29’)

Gremio pulled off one of the upsets of the season when they came from two goals down to defeat the defending champions Parikrma. The game had it all, from goals, saves, duels and battles, this very heated match was one of the games of the season. Parikrma were the better team in the first half and it showed when Fayaz Ahmed easily beat the offside trap to score the opener in the 10th minute.

Parikrma controlled possession well with Ravi Babu and Andrew Louise controlling the strings in midfield but fielding a weakened defence showed, with Gremio getting into the game when JP was introduced halfway through the first half. However, Parikrma landed another blow 2 minutes from halftime when new signing Thongmang Haokip found the back of the net to double his side’s lead.

Gremio came out of the half with a different formation that immediately paid off with Vahid Jaderi scoring in the 34th minute to provide a lifeline to his team. Gremio were the better side in the second half and when Manik Tao managed to poke home the equalizer in the 49th minute the tide had turned and Gremio were in full control of the game.

Gremio were in full flow after the equaliser and it was only matter of time before they found the winner and they did just that when man of the match Vahid Jaderi scored his second goal for the night and Gremio were ahead 3-2 with less than 6 minutes left to play.

Parikrma took control of possession in the final few minutes of the game but by then Gremio had numbers behind the ball and were unwilling to give up what would be a memorable victory for them. Parikrma now drop out of the top 3 after this loss while Gremio have put themselves back into contention for the title.

Man of the Match: Vahid Jaderi (Gremio FC)

Supernova FC v Rare Dare FC

Score: Supernova FC (8) v (5) Rare Dare FC

Scorers

Supernova FC (Vineeth S 1’, Zuvundru Victor 7’,48’, James Hadeyemi 20’,26,36,39,46,)

Rare Dare FC (Adarsh AX 17’,51’, Steven Harold 22’, Kuo Anthony 29’, Chintu JC 58’)

Goals were aplenty as Supernova and Rare Dare took on each other in the final game of the day. 13 goals were scored between the teams but Supernova won the match comfortably with James Hadeyemi scoring 5 goals. An impressive performance by Supenrova now seems them re-enter the top three with a realistic chance at winning the title.

Earlier in the game, Vineeth S opened the scoring in the first minute to hand Supernova an early lead and Zuvundru Victor had doubled that lead 6 minutes later.

Rare Dare are not the kind of team to give up and they perseverance showed when Adarsh AX pulled one back in the 17th minute and we knew right then we had a goal-fest on our hands. With both teams paying no heed to defence the goals poured in like it was a practice match and when the halftime whistle blew the scoreline read: Supernova 4 – 3 Rare Dare FC.

The second half also saw the goals pouring in but Supernova were the better teams and were led by the strong and fast James Hadeyemi who scored three more in the second half to seal the game for Supernova. The highlight of the game was a solo run into the box by James, which saw him take a shot from an angle he shouldn’t be scoring from but did so anyway.

The win now means Supernova are back into the title race and currently sit in third place, one point behind second-placed Horizons and three points behind league leaders Bengal. The loss for Rare Dare FC now means they have only picked up a meagerly 2 points from 7 games and are in real danger of getting relegated.

Man of the Match: James Hadeyemi (Supernova FC)