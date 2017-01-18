TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 7 Division 3

The teams in the red zone are unwilling to go down without a fight!

Matt of Bull Ring was excellent in defence and was largely responsible for them keeping a clean sheet vs. Amigos

Joga Bonito FC v Engineers United

Score: Joga Bonito FC (2) – (1) Engineers United

Scorers

Joga Bonito FC (Hyacin Roy 16’, Kiran Kumar 49’)

Engineers United (Raj Suman 23’)

Joga Bonito made it back-to-back wins after they defeated Engineers United in a close encounter. With this win, Joga move out of the red zone and will be hoping to make it three in a row.

Joga Bonito were looking good from the start of the game and controlled possession and created chances but were unable to break through the Engineers’ defence. Engineers United were not holding back either as they looked to attack from the get-go.

Hyacin Roy opening the first goal for Joga Bonito with a spectacular header in the 16th minute but Joga were pegged back when Raj Suman of Engineers United scored off a chip shot when he saw the goalkeeper way off his mark.

It was a very close game and both teams were under pressure until Kiran Kumar of Joga Bonito found the back of the net in the 49th minute. This turned out to be the winning goal, giving Joga Bonito all three points.

Engineers will have a hard time making it into the top three after this loss but they would feel they deserved at least a point from this game. Joga Bonito, on the other hand, look like a revitalised team and will be gunning for three wins in a row.

Man of the Match: Hyacin Roy (Joga Bonito)

Amigos FC v Bullring FC

Score: Amigos FC (0) – (0) Bullring FC

A heated affair between Amigos FC and Bull Ring AFC, which saw four red cards (2 per team) handed out, ended in a goalless draw. Amigos started the game as the better team but the Bull Ring defence held their own led by centre back Matt, who put in some spectacular tackles in the first quarter game of the game to keep his side in the match.

Amigos were looking threatening on the attacking side and had quite a few attempts on target but Bull Ring’s stand in keeper, Arshaan made some good saves. Tausif of Amigos FC had an outstanding first half on the wing but failed to find any support from his teammates.

The game took a turn for the worse when an argument got out of hand leading to two red cards being handed out - one to Arvind of Amigos FC and one to Abhishek of Bull Ring AFC. With the game already red hot, the challenges got rougher by the minute and two minutes later a duel between Rajeev of Bull Ring AFC and Kumar of Amigos FC ended in a massive brawl that saw both of them being sent off.

The second half was a drabber affair with both teams fielding only 9 players and the Bull Ring defence managed to hold firm. A draw for Amigos means dropped points and a wasted opportunity to go third while Bull Ring would consider this one more step towards safety.

Both teams are the front-runners for the most improved team in Division 3 but with four games yet to go the storylines for these could take a massive turn – for the better or worse!

Man of the Match: Matt I (Bull Ring AFC)

Phoenix FC v Oldman’s Park

Phoenix FC (0) – (4) Oldman’s Park

Scorers

Oldman’s Park (Ezekiel O 7’, Ganesh Narayan 11’, Mashood 24’, David J 50’)

Oldman's Park picked up their first win of the season when they convincingly beat Phoenix by a 4-0 score line. Oldman's opened the scoring early when Ezekiel O found the back of the net in the 7th minute and they managed to double their lead when Ganesh Narayan slotted home a goal four minutes later.

Oldman's have definitely made some strong mid-season additions to the team as they look to survive the drop.

Phoenix FC played well but luck just wasn’t on their side as they ended up squandering chance after chance. They haven’t picked up any points since they beat Joga Bonito in GW 2 and now look in real danger of getting relegated.

Oldman's made it three before halftime when man of the match, Mashood managed to score in the 24th minute. Oldman's Park came out with a more defensive set up in the second half, hoping to preserve a clean sheet, as well as the win, and they did exactly that.

With Phoenix playing a more open game as they went in search of goals, more spaces opened up at the back and Oldman's managed to add one more goal to their name when another new signing David got on the scoresheet.

Rohan of Phoenix FC went close to pulling one back but only managed to hit the crossbar. Oldman's had a chance to make it 5 but Ganesh Narayan missed from the penalty spot. Oldman's have had a turn in fortunes and they will now be looking to go on and pick up more points as they look to avoid relegation.

Phoenix, on the other hand, need to rethink their strategy as soon as they can and the impending return of captain, Priyankur Basumatary will be a big help.

Man of the Match: Mashood O (Oldman’s Park)