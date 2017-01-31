TAL Match Reports: Gameweek 8 Division 3

Oldmans Park draw with Sunday Boys while Bull Ring score 6 past Joga Bonito!

Bull Ring pose for the shutterbug after picking up an impressive win over Joga Bonito

Decathlon FC v Jain University

Score: Decathlon FC (3) – (6) Jain University

Scorers

Decathlon FC (Benoit Lebail 8’, 10’, 30’)

Jain University (Mithun J 16’, 28’, Vignesh Srinivas 22’, Surendar Babu 25’, Reewang Bhutia 27’, Vardhan Tangbe 41’)

Jain University came back from two goals down to defeat Decathlon FC in a game that saw 9 goals being scored! Earlier in the game Benoit Lebail picked up a brace in the first ten minutes of the game before completing a first half hat-trick but his efforts went in vain as Jain bounced back after the first quarter of the game to turn things around.

Mithun J pulled one back for Jain in the 16th minute to open the floodgates. Jain went on to score 5 more goals before halftime to completely turn the game on its head. Although Benoit pulled one back at the stroke of halftime, the scoreline read 5-3 in favour Jain University with 8 goals being scored in the first half!

Both teams’ defences had given up after the first couple of goals and it seemed like both sides only had attack in mind. The second half more competitive defensively from both sides with Jain University picking up the only goal scored when Vardhan Tangbe managed to sneak in behind the Decathlon defence to seal shut any hope that Decathlon had left.

Jain University continue to hold on to third place and even though the title may be just out of their reach they will not want lose out on the final promotion spot. Decathlon FC have a had dip in form after their string start to the season and although mathematically they are still in contention for a top three spot that ship seems to have sailed and now they just need to finish the season on a good note.

Man of the Match: Mithun J (Jain University)

Engineers United v Bangalore Kop

Score: Engineers United (10) – (2) Bangalore Kop

Scorers

Engineers United (Abhishek Tambat 2’, 45’, Mohit Dhaker 10’, 20’, 24’, 52’, 54’, 60’, Karthik Raj 28’, 47’)

Bangalore Kop (Arun B 50’, 55’)

Engineers United put on a show reaching double digits in goals scored when they defeated Bangalore Kop by a 10-2 score line. The floodgates opened early with Abhishek Tambat scored the opener in the 2nd minute. The star of the game was forward Mohit Dhaker who picked up a double hat trick and was ruthless throughout the game.

Bangalore Kop now fall to their 8th defeat in a row and although they have been much-improved squad as compared to the early season the other teams have gotten better too. They did pick up a couple of consolation goals via Arun B late in the game to better their goal difference and only 3 wins in the remaining three games along with other teams around them losing can save them from the drop.

With nothing to lose they need to play an attacking open game and create some noise for what its worth before the season ends.

For Engineers this result will boost their morale while their slim window into a top three spot is still alive. This was probably their best performance for the season and they will look to build on it. Bangalore Kop will already be looking forward to next season and should be using these games to build a better understanding on the pitch amongst the team.

Man of the Match: Mohit Dhaker (Engineers United)

Joga Bonito v Bull Ring AFC

Joga Bonito (0) – (6) Bull Ring AFC

Scorers

Bull Ring AFC (Mir Baqaur Hussain 14’, Chirag Shetty 18’,23’,33’, Mathew Williams 39’, Jagath GM 60’)

Bull Ring put in a stellar performance against Joga Bonito to move one step closer to safety. Joga Bonito were coming off an impressive performance in GW 7 but failed to build on that momentum by putting on a lacklustre performance. Hat-trick hero Chirag Shetty and centre-back Mathew Williams shared honours for the man of the match award after putting on dominating performances in their respective positions.

Mir Baquar Hussain opened the scoring in the 14th minute for Bull Ring and they didn’t look back after that. Chirag Shetty was impressive on the wing and his hat-trick (and an assist) were thoroughly deserved. Mathew Williams has become the leader of the Bull Ring’s defence and his tackling sense is impeccable while his positioning is also commendable.

He also managed to get on the score sheet to round off another fine defensive performance. Credit must also be given to manager Dominic Vijay whose tactics have been interesting to watch. Another player that put in a strong display in this game was Jagath GM; the attacking midfielder seamlessly connected play from the back to his forwards and deservedly picked up a goal right the end of the game to cap off a memorable performance for Bull Ring.

Joga Bonito could not get into the game and were outplayed by Bull Ring throughout but they must put this game behind them because there are only 3 games to be played and ruing over results bygone won't help them in any way as they look to avoid relegation. On the other hand, Bull Ring will use this win as a stepping pad to bigger things and we already expect this team to be a title challenger come next season.

Man of the Match: Chirag Shetty/Mathew Williams (Bull Ring AFC)

Sunday Boys v Oldmans Park

Score: Sunday Boys (1) – (1) Oldmans Park

Scorers

Sunday Boys (Shamanth Gowda 44’)

Oldmans Park (Ezequiel OP 14’)

Oldmans Park stunned everyone by holding Sunday Boys to a draw in the final game of the day. Sunday Boys were expected to brush aside Oldmans Park who are fighting off relegation but the revamped Oldmans side took the game to their opposition and revelled in it. The mid-season additions of David, Toby and Nishad have transformed this Oldmans side and they have now picked up 4 points from their last three games.

Sunday Boys have lost the lead to Bangalore City FC and now trail by 2 points as we close in on the finish. Their all-important clash against Bangalore City FC in GW 10 will probably decide the title although BCFC play Jain University in the final game. Sunday Boys will need to use this match as a wake-up call and play their best squad in the final three games of the season.

Ezequiel OP opened the scoring in the 14th minute and it was well deserved with Oldmans starting the game as the better team. Sunday Boys were left in shock for a few minutes considering this is the first time they have gone behind in a game all season long but once they awoke from their slumber they were in control of possession. Credit must be given to the Oldmans defence which held firm until Shamanth Gowda equalised in the 44th minute.

Sunday Boys were then awarded a penalty, which Suhas SN failed to capitalise on with his shot hitting the post before being cleared away by David. For Oldmans this draw will seem like a victory but their job isn’t done yet as they still lie in the red zone. Sunday Boys have lost a step in the title race but if they beat BCFC they are back on top and that’s what they will be looking aiming to do.

Man of the Match: David O (Oldmans Park)