TAL Midseason Review: Division 2

How have teams in Division 2 fared so far? And what's in store for the second half of the season?

Division 2 Standings

The competition in Division 2 has been intense this season with six teams potentially involved in the title race; the current leaders are Emdee Al-Fateh who are on 15 points. They are followed by Titans FC and C2 FC, who are just 3 points behind the leaders. Rebels FC aren’t far behind, with a single point separating them from securing promotion, while Athlos United and Diablos FC have an outside chance of stealing those spots.

Next up, we have Garden Boys and FC Kudlu who seem to have cemented themselves in the middle of the table but still have an outside chance at one of the promotion spots. The next couple of games are going to decide which teams will go up and which of those teams that will go down. Also Read: TAL Crystal Ball: Gameweek 7 Division 2 FC Brunton have just about managed to stay out of the relegation zone while much to everyone’s surprise, Mercurial FC and FC Sparta have failed to find their footing in the league and are now in danger of relegation. BFE United have failed to gain even a single point so far and nothing short of a miracle can save them from relegation. Emdee Al-Fateh

League leaders Emdee Al-Fateh have dominated Division 2 so far with only their only loss coming against title rivals C2 FC. They will be hoping that the loss will not prove to be the stumbling block in an otherwise perfect season.

Emdee Al-Fateh have arguably the most versatile team in the division, with players having heaps of experience under their belt. They should be wary of complacency against weaker opponents, with one mistake enough to topple their lead at the top.

Midseason MVP: Nikhildas KB

Player to watch: Jonathan Piers

Titans FC

Titans FC are full of energy and zeal and combined with their attacking style of play, they can cause an upset against the toughest of opponents. They have looked good and are in 2nd position, with a healthy goal difference and every chance of clinching the top spot with a match against the leaders still in hand.

They haven’t lost a game so far but have been plagued with draws. With 5 games remaining, anything can happen, and the Titans definitely look like a team who will up the ante with the title on the line.

Midseason MVP: Akshay Kukke

Player to watch: Anirudh Krishnadas

C2 FC

C2 FC are perhaps the most established club in Division 2, with an experienced management. They have a strong and dynamic squad that is second to none, but have failed to find momentum when it mattered the most, and now find themselves in third position on the table.

They will be hoping their back-to-back draws in GW 5 and GW 6 won’t haunt them, come the end of the season.

With 5 games in hand and most of their tough fixtures out of the way, they are sure shot contenders for the title, but they will be heavily relying on the outcome of their rivals’ matches, given the closeness on the table.

Midseason MVP: Eric. N

Player to watch: Yeshwanth Mekala

Rebels FC

Rebels FC got off to a rocky start with one loss and two draws, but they have since made some tactical changes and a super signing in the form of Riva Edjiique. They have been in red hot form and are currently a force to reckon with. They are in 4th position in the table but have made their intentions to win the title.

Rebels still have to face 2 of the current top 3 teams and those fixtures are going to make or break their chances at securing a promotion spot. They still have a long way to go, so getting too complacent might see them slide down the table, given the tight pack of teams in the top half of the table.

Midseason MVP: Riva Edjique

Player to watch: Nikhil Pande

Athlos United

Athlos United are a solid team that has proven their mettle on several occasions and are known to cause upsets. Their exceptional ability to perform better than usual under pressure has become a trait that will hopefully pay off in their third season in the TAL.

They have had their series of obstacles in the earlier part of the season, which has cost them gravely, but the remaining games in hand will require them to put in their best performances if they are to go after the title.

They are yet to face some of the tougher teams in the division, but we do expect them to gain promotion this time around.

Midseason MVP: Anup Nair

Player to watch: Clivert Martis







­­­­­­­­Diablos FC

Diablos FC, are without a shred of doubt, a power packed team with a roster full of explosive players. Several new additions in the off-season has meant that the players are still not used to playing as a team. They have failed to perform with their usual gusto and have found themselves in unfamiliar territory, towards the bottom half of the table, but their recent performances have been good.

We all know that they are a capable side and while claiming the title might be a stretch, a promotion spot is definitely within their reach. Teams will have their hands full with Diablos, as they do not have much to lose now, which in fact might be a blessing in disguise for a team that has always just fallen short of promotion.

Midseason MVP: Rohan Daniel

Player to watch: Siddharth TC

Garden Boys FC

Garden Boys FC have had a roller coaster season in their debut season in the TAL. They have picked up 3 wins, while also losing 3 games which leaves them in the middle of table; not a bad position for a team that is still finding its identity.

They aren’t far behind in terms of points from the teams above them on the table and they could just cause a few upsets before the season is done.

Midseason MVP: Richard Abraham

Player to watch: Madhu Thammaiah

FC Kudlu

FC Kudlu started off their Season 4 campaign with much promise, given the performances they put in the cup. But somewhere along the line, they lost their composure and started underperforming, which led to a significant drop in the table.

With 5 games remaining, they will definitely be looking to better their position, and they are capable of causing some upsets, as was on display in their draw against C2 FC. Although they have lived up to pre-season expectations they should perform well to keep off the relegation battle, which is also very tight.

Midseason MVP: Mark Ngaithe

Player to watch: Nithin KG

FC Brunton

FC Brunton began the season with 2 wins and seemed to be in excellent form, but things started to fall apart after their first loss. This caused a domino effect, resulting in them losing their next 3 games even when they were playing good football.

Brunton’s primary objective will be to stay out of the relegation zone. In football, pragmatism is a good strategy at the end of a tough season. This is especially true when it comes to fighting the drop and we expect Brunton to change a thing or two in order to survive.

Midseason MVP: Mohit Ahuja

Player to watch: Karun Sondhi

Mercurial FC

Mercurial FC have surprised everyone with their current position in the table after they showed promise in the beginning of the season. But this has been the story of this season, with teams starting off well but tailing away very quickly.

Currently, they are one of the three teams in the dreaded red zone, but have the best chance of coming out of it, considering they are tied on points with Brunton. The next few games will determine if they have the zeal to survive the drop.

Midseason MVP: Naren Elango

Player to watch: Ashish Mane

FC Sparta

FC Sparta have raised quite a few eyebrows, given where they are on the table. They are known to be a dynamic squad that have formulated a good understanding amongst each other and their performances last season bear testimony to that, but this season, however, they have failed to find that spark.

The remaining 5 games will prove all the more important for FC Sparta since nothing short of wins will keep them out of relegation. Will the task at hand prove to be just too much or will they rise to the occasion? That remains to be seen.

Midseason MVP: Benjamin George

Player to watch: Lalit Braganza

BFE United

BFE United have had the most unfortunate season so far, as they have been unable to get off the mark, losing all their fixtures. They seem to be headed towards relegation and nothing short of a miracle – which means winning most of their fixtures – can save them from being relegated.

They say, every cloud has a silver lining, and perhaps the silver lining for BFE United is that they have absolutely nothing to lose at this point. They can restart their campaign with a new-found vivacity that can take teams by surprise, causing upsets and try to sneak out of the relegation zone.

Midseason MVP: Praney Thapa

Player to watch: Abhijeet Negi