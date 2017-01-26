TAL Preview: Republic Day Women’s Cup

Preview of the inaugural edition of TAL Women's Cup.

Fixtures: TAL Cup Women’s Edition

The first edition of the TAL Women’s Cup takes place on 26th January at FSV Arena, Bangalore. We have 8 teams battling it out to claim the glory and be crowned champions of the inaugural edition!

The teams are Panthers WFC, Bangalore Infosys Football Club (BIFC), Mount Carmel College A, Mount Carmel College B, SAP, Hobos, ABCDE FC and Kutty Giants. The teams are divided into two groups with the top two advancing to the semifinals.

Group A Group B Kutty Giants Bangalore Infosys Football Club Panthers WFC Mount Carmel College B Mount Carmel College A SAP ABCDE FC Hobos

DANISH WOMEN’S FOOTBALL CHAMPIONS FORTUNA HJORRING SEND THEIR WISHES TO THE PLAYERS PLAYING IN THE CUP

ABCDE FC

ABCDE FC is a group of young women from different walks of life ranging from college going to working women. They have a good mix of seasoned footballers and amateurs looking to have a great time on and off the field.

Their love for the game of football is what brings them together to play under the banner of ABCDE FC. The name ABCDE FC was picked to show that most of them are learning the basics of football. They believe the mastery of basics is key to good football and is lifelong process.

Bangalore Infosys Football Club

The Bangalore Infosys women's team has been playing corporate and open tournaments for more than 3 years now and they comprise of IT professionals between the ages of 22-27. They are the two-time defending champions of Infosys Inter-DC tournament and have won numerous other corporate football tournaments over the past few years.

Captained by Tania and coached by Suraj, the team has grown tremendously well over the past 2 years winning many individual and team honours.

Hobos

The home of footballers! They sought refuge and found comfort in playing this beautiful game, which in turn filled their hearts with joy. The team is very diverse and has players from across the country and even neighbouring countries, making their style of play unique.

The players are very consistent in their performances and are dedicated and hardworking. The love for the game has brought them together and now they live for football, it’s not just a game for them, it’s life!

Mount Carmel College A and B

Mount Carmel College have two teams in this edition of the TAL Cup and from the outset, the two teams might be strong contenders to lift the title given the fact that they play football regularly together even in the bigger format. Their core value of friendship binds them together giving them strength to play as a team.

They have a powerful defence, giving their midfielders freedom to roam about and create chances while their forwards are single-minded in their style of play – to find the back of the net and then celebrate!

Panthers WFC

An individual team formed with the idea of kicking on some grass. A lot of the players have represented their school teams in the past and seemingly want to revive their passion for the game.

They could be the wildcard team of the tournament and although not much is known about them, we do know they are going to come and drop some kicks (and style) no matter what the result.

SAP

SAP usually play only in corporate tournaments and have had much experience in them, but an open tournament poses different challenges and they will be looking forward to a new experience.

They believe in the art of beautiful football and play as a team while controlling the tempo even in high-pressure situations. They have a blend of experienced players and energetic freshers making them the dark horses for the tournament. Their motto is ‘Improving pass by pass, shot by shot, game by game!’

Kutty Giants

Kutty Giants is the resident women’s football team of Hope Home, an NGO that works towards the betterment of young women. They believe in providing all round development to women so they can strive towards a more balanced life.

The games kick off at 1PM with the final taking place at 8PM. Catch all the action at FSV Arena, Bangalore this Republic Day!