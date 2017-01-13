The Amateur League: Crystal Ball - Gameweek 7 Division 3

We have two big games in store for you with Decathlon taking on Bangalore City FC and Vipers taking on Sunday Boys.

Amigos rise as a team has been a joy to watch

8:00 AM – Engineers United v Joga Bonito

GW 7 kicks off with Engineers United taking on Joga Bonito in the early kickoff. Engineers are back in the race for the final promotion spot and a win here could make that challenge very realistic. Joga are coming off a big win over Bangalore Kop, which helped them move out of the red zone but safety is far away yet and a result here could help them accomplish that. We expect this to be an open game with both teams needing wins rather than draws.

Players to watch:

Engineers United: Prashant Koshy

Joga Bonito: Kiran Kumar

Crystal Ball: Engineers United (3) – (2) Joga Bonito

10:00 AM – Amigos FC v Bull Ring AFC

The second game of the day has two in-form teams taking on each other when Amigos FC go head-to-head against Bull Ring AFC. Amigos were in red-hot form last week when they humbled Decathlon scoring 6 goals past them while Bull Ring almost pulled off the impossible when they came close to beating Bangalore City FC but eventually lost by a solitary goal. Amigos need a win to stay on track for their top three challenge while a win for Bull Ring should see them achieve safety for the season.

Players to watch:

Amigos FC: Kumar Dante

Bull Ring AFC: Chirag B

Crystal Ball: Amigos FC (3) – (2) Bull Ring AFC

11:30 AM – Phoenix FC v Oldmans Park

This game has the makings of a potential six-pointer with both teams currently occupying spots in the red zone. Phoenix were dismantled last week by Sunday Boys which worsened their goal difference to a large extent and a win here would be a big morale booster. Oldmans Park, on the other hand, are yet to pick up a win but have made some remarkable comebacks to draw games (against Joga earlier in the season) and last week against Vipers but now is the time to march on and pick up all three points.

Players to watch:

Oldmans Park: Adil Katrak

Phoenix FC: Abel Benny

Crystal Ball: Phoenix FC (2) – (2) Oldmans Park

2:45 PM – Bangalore Kop v Jain University

The 2:45 PM kick off has Bangalore Kop taking on Jain University. Kop are yet to pick up a win but they have their attack going and would feel unlucky not to come way with any points last week against Joga. Jain University, meanwhile, are in a battle for the third spot and will be looking to get a win but they can't get complacent against a renewed Kop side who will put everything they have on the line.

Players to watch:

Bangalore Kop: Avin B

Jain University: Sudhir R

Crystal Ball: Bangalore Kop (1) – (3) Jain University

4:15 PM – Decathlon FC v Bangalore City FC

The game of the day features two heavyweights as Decathlon FC take on Bangalore City FC. Decathlon are still in third place despite their heavy loss last week and will be looking to getting back to winning ways but coming up against an unbeaten BCFC side will require them to be on the top of their game if they are to get anything from this. BCFC had a scare last week almost dropping points against Bull Ring and any dropped points here could see them hand over the title to Sunday Boys who lead them on goal difference currently.

Players to watch:

Decathlon FC: Shashwat Bansal

Bangalore City FC: Alassane Kanadji

Crystal Ball: Decathlon FC (1) – (2) Bangalore City FC

5:45 PM – Vipers FC v Sunday Boys

The final game of the day has Vipers FC taking on Sunday Boys. Vipers’ form has dipped considerably since the start of the season. They currently reside in mid-table anonymity and will want to change that but they come up against a Sunday Boys squad who are playing at the top of their game as they inch closer to the title. We expect Vipers to grab a goal or two but Sunday Boys should see this game given that they have the title on the line.

Players to watch:

Vipers FC: Shane Mark

Sunday Boys: Shamanth Gowda

Crystal Ball: Vipers FC (1) - (3) Sunday Boys