Thomas Muller has no place in Bayern Munich XI, says Bayern legend Lothar Matthäus

Muller has featured only 13 times for the Bavarians this season.

04 Jan 2017

Ancelotti’s new system has seen limited playing time for Muller

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthäus has said that Thomas Muller is no longer a first-choice option in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s team. The former German midfielder believes that Muller doesn’t fit in the Italian manager’s tactics.

"It will be really tough for Muller to fight himself back into the starting XI in the second half of the season. Arjen Robben is a better option on the right wing and Bayern do not really play with a support striker,” said the former German international in his column in Sport Bild.

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti took over the reins at the Bavarian club in the summer of 2016, replacing former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola, who was Manchester City-bound.

Muller has been an integral part of the Bayern Munich team since making his first-team debut in 2008. The German attacker has featured over 400 times for Bayern, scoring 172 goals. The 27-year-old has also played 83 times for the German national team and is also an important part of their plans.

Since the arrival of Ancelotti to the Allianz Arena, the Bavarian outfit set-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which incorporates three central midfielders, two wide men and a central striker. The Italian has played Dutchman Arjen Robben on the right, with Thiago Alcantara playing in midfield, and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski leading the line, leaving no place for Muller.

The German attacker is known for his versatility, capable of playing in 2-3 positions, but has found it tough to become a permanent fixture in the Bayern side this season. Muller has played 13 times for Munich this season and has scored 4 goals, which is much less than past seasons.

It remains to be seen if Muller will stick to Bayern – where he is already a legend and a fan favourite, but the lack of games will hurt a firebrand character like the German.

He has previously been linked with Manchester United but had rejected the advances of the English club in the past.

Muller is a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and it is incredibly difficult to fathom the German wearing any other club jersey apart from the Bayern Munich one. He is player who came through the ranks at Bayern and may fight it out to regain a spot in the starting XI.