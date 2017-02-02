Ton-up Crouch helps Stoke to draw against Everton

by Reuters News 02 Feb 2017, 04:08 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Stoke City v Everton - Premier League - bet365 Stadium - 1/2/17 Stoke City's Charlie Adam in action with Everton's Seamus Coleman Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Reuters - Peter Crouch became the 26th player to score a century of goals in the Premier League on Wednesday as his Stoke City side drew 1-1 with Everton.

The former England striker put the home team ahead after seven minutes, side-footing Marko Arnautovic's cross beyond Joel Robles, two days after his 36th birthday, making him the oldest player to reach the landmark.

He also had several chances to score his 101st, heading straight at Robles and volleying wide before the Everton goalkeeper brilliantly denied Arnautovic.

But Everton drew level on 38 minutes when Ryan Shawcross deflected Seamus Coleman's shot into his own goal. The assistant referee flagged for offside but referee Craig Pawson ruled that the ball had struck the Stoke defender and not Romelu Lukaku on the way.

(Reporting by Neville Dalton, editing by Pritha Sarkar)