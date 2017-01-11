Top 5 football Youtube channels

Your best source for football content on Youtube

@TinaKaviraj by Tina Kaviraj Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 14:32 IST

Youtube has some amazing channels that can be your ideal destination for football news and information

You can never have too much information about football. That said, there’s always such a flurry of activity in our favourite sport that it can become quite impossible to keep up. There are matches to keep track of, social media posts to monitor and then there is the fascinating transfer window that never fails to keep us on our toes.

Rumours of James Rodriguez’s move to the Premier League have been rampant, but then, which club is he actually headed to? Chelsea or Manchester United?

If you find yourself struggling to keep track of news like this, or just want to be that guy or girl in the room, who has the best scoop on the latest in football, you must check out these Youtube channels. Yes, you may already have your go-to news source for all things football, like Sportskeeda, but there’s nothing quite as easy as just watching a video.

And it’s not all news. Most of these channels have some great compilations, features and discussions that are sure to make you the most clued-in fan.

Here’s a quick look at the 5 best football Youtube channels:

#5 We Speak Football

We Speak Football is a great destination for football videos

We kick off the list with ’We speak football’. If it is just videos you’re interested in, with no one rambling on about numbers and statistics, this is the channel for you. While the channel doesn’t provide any kind of news or opinion about football in general or any specific club for that matter, it has a great repository of some of the best moments from any given year. Started in May 2011, WSF has 763,363 subscribers and 258,619,872 views.

Based out of United Kingdom, the person behind this channel uploads some great football compilations. If you’re looking for the best goals, tricks, free-kicks and saves from the pitch, this is the best place to find them. The videos go far beyond that perfunctory description of course. Edited with a background score of generic electronic music, their videos provide some great content that is accurate and highly informative.

Most of WSF’s videos are an average length of 5 minutes making them ideal for quick watching. The channel isn’t about predictable lists either. There are some great uploads like, “Top 30 counter attack goals in football’, ‘Top 10 golden goals’, ‘Top 10 humiliating goals’ etc. You can even catch highlights for high-profile matches on WSF.