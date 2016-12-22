Top 10 goals of 2016 - Part 1

Hal Robson-Kanu with a Cruyff turn

Who doesn’t love goals? The split second your heart stops when the ball is in mid-air as you see it go in the net; the screams in the stadium when a player beats the goalkeeper - the feeling is indescribable.

The beautiful game of football is built around goals, and some are clearly more superior than the others. 2016 saw many goals in different club and national tournaments. While some of them were messy tap ins, others were absolutely sensational and mind-boggling. Here, we look at some of the very best goals of the year which left us stunned –

#10 Hal Robson-Kanu – Wales vs Belgium

The Euros this year were one of the most memorable international tournaments in recent times for several reasons. One of those reasons was this astonishing goal by a man who was without a club at that point in time.

Robson-Kanu collected Aaron Ramsey’s pass with a deft first touch and saw that he was being tightly marked and had no space to work with. A moment of technical brilliance followed as the Welshman performed a brilliant Cruyff turn to get past his man and beat Thibaut Courtois from close range to score a truly astonishing goal. No wonder this deft goal was nominated for the Puskas Awards.