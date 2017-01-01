Top 5 hat-tricks scored in recent times

2 Brazilians, 1 Argentine, 1 Dutchman and 1 Englishman make it to our list of top 5 hat tricks scored in recent times.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 23:38 IST

Wayne Rooney announced his arrival at Old Trafford in style

The history of the game of football is filled with moments of brilliance that football fans have latched on to for years to come. Be it Dennis Bergkamp’s marvellous goal against Newcastle or Steven Gerrard’s fierce pile-driver against Olympiakos, the game’s history is filled with moments that bring smiles to our faces.

While scoring a solitary goal can prove to be a tough task, some players over the years have showcased an ability to find the back of the net at a regular frequency. Given the same, scoring a hat trick is what every attacker dreams of and there are a few that specialise in it.

We must admit, we were spoilt for choice when we had to compile a list of top 5 individual hat tricks scored but have mustered up the courage to compile a list of top 5 hat-tricks scored in the recent times in no particular order.

#1 Wayne Rooney vs Fenerbahce 2004

The Manchester United captain arrived at the Old Trafford in a £25 million move after impressing for Everton. With expectations high around him, the Englishman was expected to take the world by the storm when he came of age. However, it did not take a long time for Rooney to leave a mark on every Manchester United fans’ heart in his senior debut for the legendary club.

His first goal in a Manchester United shirt came in the 17th minute when he latched on to loose ball around the Fenerbahce box and lashed a shot with his lesser preferred left-foot. His second goal of the evening was a work of pure athleticism as he skipped past an onrushing defender to again let fly from outside the box to beat the Fenerbahce goalkeeper in the 28th minute.

A hat-trick looked on the cards for the then 18-year-old and the Manchester United brigade, which was not short on firepower when it came to dead ball situations let Rooney take a promising free kick from just outside the box and prodigious attacker disappoint as he bent one over the Fenerbahce wall to curve home his first hat trick in a Red Devils jersey.