Transfer news and rumours of the day: 10th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

10 Jan 2017

Off to Inter Milan?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are a week into the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day is regarding a Barcelona superstar leaving the club in the ongoing transfer market.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 8th January 2016:

Serie A

Inter Milan to battle with Manchester United for Kostas Manolas

According to reports in the Daily Express, Inter Milan are interested in the services of Roma defender Kostas Manolas as the race for the signature of the Greek international heats up. Manchester United have been heavily linked with the 25-year-old and are rumoured to be plotting a £47.6m move for the centre-back.

Fiorentina want Simone Zaza

Fiorentina are the latest club to give out-of-favour Juventus forward Simone Zaza a way out of Turin. The Florence outfit see Zaza as a replacement for Nikola Kalinic – who has been linked with a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League, if reports in London Evening Standard are to be believed.

According to the report, Fiorentina are willing to sign the striker on loan until the end of the season, with an option to sign him permanently for £15m in the summer.