Transfer news and rumours of the day: 12th January, 2017

12 Jan 2017

Off to Italy?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are more than a week into the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day is regarding the future of Real Madrid and Barcelona target Paulo Dybala.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 12th January 2016:

Serie A

AC Milan close in on Gerard Deulofeu

AC Milan are closing in on the signing of Everton forward Gerard Deulofeu, if reports in Gazzetta dello Sport are to be believed. According to the report, the Spaniard is interested in a move to the Serie A giants but the San Siro outfit will have to convince Ronald Koeman first.

Juventus close in on Sead Kolasinac

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serie A giants Juventus are close to completing a deal for Schalke full-back Sead Kolasinac, who is out of contract with the German club in the summer. According to the report, the Old Lady eye the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as a replacement for the departing Patrice Evra.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are also interested in the 23-year-old but for now Juventus is ahead in the race.