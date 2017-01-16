Transfer news and rumours of the day: 16th January, 2017

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet



Gerard Deulofeu wants to leave Goodison

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 16th January 2016:

Serie A

Gerard Deulofeu has heart set on AC Milan move

Everton star Gerard Deulofeu has been heavily linked with a move to AC Milan in recent weeks. According to Calciomercato, the former Barcelona man has his heart set on a move to San Siro and has informed the Goodison Park outfit of his desire to leave.

Milan had a loan bid rejected by Everton for the 22-year-old but with the La Masia graduate hell bent on a move, it will be interesting to see how this develops.

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic on a permanent deal. The 21-year-old is currently on loan with the San Siro outfit but his loan deal doesn’t have an option to make his switch permanent. However, manager Vincenzo Montella is keen on the Croatian midfielder and wants to extend his stay with the Serie A giants.