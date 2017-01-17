Transfer news and rumours of the day: 17th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 17 Jan 2017, 21:09 IST

Alexis Sanchez’s replacement?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. We are more thn halfway through the transfer window and the rumour mills are going haywire. The big news of the day is regarding the future of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 17th January 2016:

Serie A

AC Milan confirm interest in Gerard Deulofeu

Serie A giants AC Milan have confirmed that they are in talks with Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, however, a deal is yet to be agreed between the two sides. AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani acknowledged it in an interview with Mediaset before adding that the San Siro outfit can only sign the former Barcelona man on a loan deal, with an option to buy.

He said: “We are talking for Deulofeu, but there is no agreement yet. Everton know full well we can only do loans or with option to buy. Plus there are these pro-Barcelona clauses.”

M’Baye Niang to leave San Siro for Emirates

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are prepared to launch a bid for AC Milan sensation M’Baye Niang, if superstar Alexis Sanchez leaves the club. The Chilean forward is yet to sign a new contract with the Gunners and has only 18 months left on his present contract. West Ham are also reportedly closely following the 22-year-old.