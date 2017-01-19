Transfer news and rumours of the day: 19th January, 2017

We bring to you all the transfer news, rumours and gossip from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 19 Jan 2017, 21:12 IST

Staying at Arsenal?

Welcome to our daily transfer news roundup from across Europe. And the big news today is again regarding the future of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with another twist in his contract saga with the Camp Nou outfit.

Here are all the transfer news and rumours from 18th January 2016:

Serie A

Riccardo Orsolini undergoing medical at Juventus

Ascoli winger Riccardo Orsolini is undergoing a medical with Serie A giants Juventus ahead of completing a move to the Turin outfit. The 19-year-old has impressed for the Serie B side and will be loaned back to them for the remainder of the season.

Speaking in an interview with PicenoTime, Ascoli director Ivan Lanni had admitted last week that a deal has been agreed with Juventus. He said: “An agreement has been reached with Juventus. We couldn't say much, but there's always been a desire to close things out with Juve. The process is very complex. There's a basic deal, variables and talks related to various players. What's certain is that Orsolini will remain with Ascoli until the end of the season."

Alexis Sanchez not for sale

According to the Daily Mirror, Premier League giants Arsenal have informed Juventus that they have no intention of selling superstar Alexis Sanchez, despite his contract talks not making significant progress in recent weeks.

The Chilean’s contract with the North London outfit expires in the summer of 2018 and he is yet to agree on a new contract with the club. It was earlier reported that the Old Lady were prepared to offer Miralem Pjanic in a swap deal for the former Barcelona man.