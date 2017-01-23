Transfer news and rumours of the day - 23rd January, 2017

Transfer news for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and the rest!

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Football Transfer Roundup 23 Jan 2017, 18:16 IST

Lionel Messi will not be moving to Serie A

With less than 10 days to go for the January transfer window to slam shut, top clubs across the Bundesliga, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Rest of Europe are desperate to get deals across the line.

Agents and players propbably pay more attention to their phones rather the pitch as the transfer window heats up.

Here are the transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

- Juventus could be without Dani Alves soon, as the Brazilian is fielding offers from three Chinese Super League clubs – Hebei China Fortune, Andre Vilas-Boas’ Shanghai SIPG and Fabio Cannavaro’s Tianjin Quanjian. The legendary fullback will have to reject a €10 million salary if he chooses to stay with the Serie A giants.

- Inter Milan fans enthused by rumours that Chinese backers Suning could finance a shock move for Lionel Messi have had their hopes smashed to smithereens. Inter’s Sporting Director, Piero Ausilio rejected any such idea, saying “To speak about Messi would be to delude the fans. Of course, the club is solid, we have resources and ambitions, but there are parameters set by UEFA which we can not ignore.”

- Veteran Italian striker Antonio Cassano’s standoff with Sampdoria might come to an end as the forward will likely get an offer from Fiorentina. Many expected the 37-year-old to retire after being frozen out of the Samporia squad, but Cassano could entend his professional career atleast until the end of this season.